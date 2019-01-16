Home Nation

Philip Kotler congratulates PM Modi for Presidential award

The Professor of International Marketing at the Kellogg School of Management at Northwestern University tweeted after a controversy erupted amid Rahul's criticism.

Philip Kotler

American Marketing author Philip Kotler (Photo | Twitter/@kotl)

By IANS

NEW DELHI: Philip Kotler, an American marketing author, consultant, and professor on Tuesday congratulated Prime Minister Narendra Modi after Congress President Rahul Gandhi mocked him for being awarded the Philip Kotler Presidential award.

"I congratulate PM @narendramodi for being conferred the first ever Philip Kotler Presidential Award. He has been selected for his outstanding leadership and selfless service towards India, combined with his tireless energy," he said.

He said Modi's efforts have resulted in extraordinary economic, social and technological advances in India.

"His winning the first award raises the bar for future recipients," he said.

Gandhi had earlier mocked the Prime Minister for being awarded, saying the award was so famous that it has no jury.

"I want to congratulate our Prime Minister on winning the world famous 'Kotler Presidential Award'," tweeted Gandhi.

"In fact it's so famous it has no jury, has never been given out before and is backed by an unheard of Aligarh company. Event Partners: Patanjali and Republic TV," said Gandhi, tagging a media report.

The award was conferred on Modi on Monday by the World Marketing Summit (WMS) whose event in December was co-sponsored by GAIL India and partnered by Ramdev's Patanjali group, Republic TV and a number of other companies.

Gandhi's jibe at Modi attracted reaction from Union Textile Minister Smriti Irani, who referred to former Prime Ministers Jawaharlal Nehru, Indira Gandhi and Rajiv Gandhi being honoured with Bharat Ratna during Congress regimes.

"Rich!!! Coming from a person whose illustrious family decided to confer the 'Bharat Ratna' on themselves," tweeted Irani, referring to Nehru and Indira Gandhi getting India's highest civilian award while they were Prime Ministers.

Kotler, who is author of over 60 marketing books, including Marketing Management and Principles of Marketing.

