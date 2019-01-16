Home Nation

PM speaking like RSS 'pracharak': CPI(M) on PM Modi's comments over Sabarimala

Calling the Prime Minister's comment "atrocious and condemnable", the party said that Modi's comment is a direct assault on the Indian Constitution and the Supreme Court.

Published: 16th January 2019 07:13 PM  |   Last Updated: 16th January 2019 07:13 PM   |  A+A-

Narendra Modi, Pinarayi Vijayan

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan and Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (Photo | BP Deepu/EPS)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Hitting out at Prime Minister Narendra Modi for his comments on the Kerala government over the Sabarimala issue, the CPI(M) on Wednesday said though he took an oath on the Constitution, he was speaking like a 'pracharak' of the RSS.

The party said the Modi's comments on the issue were "atrocious and condemnable". "Mr Modi forgot that he had taken oath on the Constitution of India and he spoke as an RSS pracharak, not as the Prime Minister. His statement constitutes a direct assault on the Indian Constitution and the Supreme Court," the party said in a statement.

It said the state government was implementing the judgement of the Supreme Court, and the prime minister's statement has "dangerous implications for the future". "This means that any Supreme Court judgement which does not suit the interests of the BJP and RSS will be defied and the government seeking to implement it will be attacked by them. In the history of independent India, this is an unprecedented situation. All those who subscribe to the constitution and secular democratic values will condemn the stand of the PM," the party said.

On a visit to Kerala Tuesday, Modi tore into the CPI(M)-led LDF government over the Sabarimala temple issue, saying this will go down as "one of the most shameful behaviour" by any party and government in the country.

Since the shrine opened for the Mandalam-Makaravilakku festivities on November 17, it witnessed massive protests by devotees and right-wing outfits against the state government's decision to implement the Supreme Court's order, allowing women of all ages to enter the temple.

Traditionally, girls and women in the menstruating age group of 10-50 years were barred from offering prayers at the shrine, the presiding deity of which is "Naishtika Brahamachari" (perennial celebate).

The hill shrine would be closed on January 20.

Violence involving BJP-RSS and the ruling CPI(M) rocked parts of Kerala during the January 3 shutdown with several houses and shops of rival leaders and workers being attacked over the entry of two women into the temple.

