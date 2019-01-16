Punjab DGP Suresh Arora gets extension till September 30

Harpreet Singh Bajwa By

Express News Service

CHANDIGARH: Punjab Director General of Punjab Police Suresh Arora has been given eight-month extension in service by the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA). The orders in this regard were issued by MHA in the union government came on a day when the Supreme Court rejected pleas made by five states, including Punjab, seeking modification of its earlier order on the appointment of heads of the state police.

A 1982-batch IPS officer Arora was given three-month extension last year till December 31 as he retired on September 30 and then got one-month extension by the Supreme Court as the case was in the court. The Appointments Committee of the Cabinet has approved extension in service of Arora as the DGP for an overall period of twelve months beyond the date of his superannuation, which is September 30, 2018.

He was appointed the DGP of Punjab in 2015 by the then SAD-BJP Government and then he continued in the Congress Government. The apex court had in July last year outlined the procedures for the appointment of regular DGPs in states. Thus with this extension, he joins the police officers who were in the race for the top coveted post. They include SK Goel of 1984 batch who is presently on central deputation and is posted in RAW and retires in 2020. Mohammed Mustafa of 1985 batch who is presently posted as DGP STF, Punjab and also DGP of Punjab State Human Rights Commission who retires in 2012.

Another officer of 1985 batch Hardeep Singh Dhillon, a jat Sikh officer who is presently DGP (Law and Order) as he retires on March 31, 2019. A1986 batch officer Siddharth Chattopadhyaya who is DGP, Punjab State Power Corporation and retires in 2022. Another 1986 batch IPS officer Jasminder Singh who is DGP (IVC) retires this year and Dinkar Gupta a 1987 batch IPS officer presently posted as DGP (Intelligence) and retires in 2024.