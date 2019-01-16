Home Nation

Punjab DGP Suresh Arora gets extension till September 30

He was appointed the DGP of Punjab in 2015 by the then SAD-BJP Government and then he continued in the Congress Government.

Published: 16th January 2019 08:48 PM  |   Last Updated: 16th January 2019 08:49 PM   |  A+A-

Police

Image used for representational purpose only

By Harpreet Singh Bajwa
Express News Service

CHANDIGARH: Punjab Director General of Punjab Police Suresh Arora has been given eight-month extension in service by the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA). The orders in this regard were issued by MHA in the union government came on a day when the Supreme Court rejected pleas made by five states, including Punjab, seeking modification of its earlier order on the appointment of heads of the state police.

A 1982-batch IPS officer Arora was given three-month extension last year till December 31 as he retired on September 30 and then got one-month extension by the Supreme Court as the case was in the court. The Appointments Committee of the Cabinet has approved extension in service of Arora as the DGP for an overall period of twelve months beyond the date of his superannuation, which is September 30, 2018.

He was appointed the DGP of Punjab in 2015 by the then SAD-BJP Government and then he continued in the Congress Government. The apex court had in July last year outlined the procedures for the appointment of regular DGPs in states. Thus with this extension, he joins the police officers who were in the race for the top coveted post. They include SK Goel of 1984 batch who is presently on central deputation and is posted in RAW and retires in 2020. Mohammed Mustafa of 1985 batch who is presently posted as DGP STF, Punjab and also DGP of Punjab State Human Rights Commission who retires in 2012.

Another officer of 1985 batch Hardeep Singh Dhillon, a jat Sikh officer who is presently DGP (Law and Order) as he retires on March 31, 2019. A1986 batch officer Siddharth Chattopadhyaya who is DGP, Punjab State Power Corporation and retires in 2022. Another 1986 batch IPS officer Jasminder Singh who is DGP (IVC) retires this year and Dinkar Gupta a 1987 batch IPS officer presently posted as DGP (Intelligence) and retires in 2024.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Suresh Arora Punjab DGP Suresh Arora

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Q&A with Prabhu Chawla 14: Mad, mad world of resort politics
Rohith Vemula death anniversary: University of Hyderabad students stage protest
Gallery
The much-awaited 50-day Kumbh Mela commenced on 15 January to a roaring start as auspicious Makarsankranti dawned upon the sangam, the confluence of holy Ganga, Yamuna and mythological Saraswati, and 1.25 crore devotees, including sadhus, seers, religious leaders and common public took a holy dip amid chants of 'Har Har Gange' during the first 'shahi snan' in Prayagraj (formerly Allahabad). A holy dip at Sangam is believed to lead the devotees towards the atonement of their sins and it frees a person from the cycle of death and birth. The Ardh Kumbh, which has been renamed as Kumbh this time, falls every six years. (Photo | Pushkar V / EPS)
Kumbh 2019 in pictures: The faithful take dip at holy sangam on Makar Sankranti
Over 1,000 owners would let loose their bulls from different parts of the State, particularly Madurai, Tiruchy, Sivaganga, Pudukkottai, Theni, Dindigul and Ramanathapuram, would participate at the Jallikattu events at the three venues. (Photo | K K Sundar
Jallikattu 2019: Bull-taming events flourish during Pongal celebrations
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp