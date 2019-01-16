Submit revised Rath Yatra plan: SC to BJP

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Accepting the West Bengal government’s contention that there could be law and order issues in the state if BJP rallies in the state were allowed, the Supreme Court on Tuesday asked the state to consider allowing proposed public meetings and rallies of the party after giving necessary approvals.

A bench headed by Chief Justice Ranjan Gogoi asked the BJP’s West Bengal unit to submit a revised schedule of its proposed ‘Rath Yatra’ and seek necessary approvals.

The bench asked the West Bengal government to consider the revised schedule keeping in mind the fundamental right of speech and expression under the Constitution.

The court found merit in the argument of senior advocate Abhishek Manu Singhvi who appeared for the state govt and argued that the proposed yatra was planned through communally sensitive areas.

Senior advocate Mukul Rohatgi on behalf of the BJP urged the court to protect their rights and said the state was muzzling dissent, freedom of expression and called the intel reports bogus.