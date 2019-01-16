Home Nation

Sukbhir Badal says SAD will fight coming parliamentary elections on issue of performance

Sukhbir said that the biggest issues facing the state were not being addressed by the current Congress government.

Published: 16th January 2019 12:26 AM  |   Last Updated: 16th January 2019 12:26 AM   |  A+A-

Shiromani Akali Dal president Sukhbir Singh Badal (File | PTI)

By Harpreet Singh Bajwa
Express News Service

CHANDIGARH: Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) president and Former Punjab Deputy Chief Minister Sukhbir Singh Badal on Tuesday said that the party will fight the forthcoming Lok Sabha elections on the issue of performance and termed that the all the parties who are trying to form an alliance to take on Akali Dal including the rebel leaders who have left the party will only damage the Congress.

Sukhbir said that their party will fight the coming parliamentary elections on the issue of performance of the BJP-led NDA Government, the previous SAD-BJP Government in Punjab and the present Congress government in the state, as the present government has done nothing.

He claimed that SAD is the biggest threat to Ranjit Singh Brahmpura's SAD (Taksali) Party and all these newly formed parties and fringe groups are getting together as they cannot fight the Akali Dal alone and they will only harm the Congress and not his party.

The Akali Dal has a strong and dedicated voter base.

He said that in the next three months he would not rest for a day and cover the entire state addressing each "halqa" to interact with the people and make them aware of the dire situation the Congress party has pushed Punjab into.

He said that the biggest issues facing the state were not being addressed by the state government.

The farmer was in extreme economic distress, the common man could not afford expensive medical treatment in private hospitals, children of the state were being denied education.

On the issue of swapping Amritsar with L Lok Sakha seat with BJP, Sukhbir said that discussions between both the parties were on regarding seat sharing. But said that BJP will not be given more than three seats.

On question of his wife and union minister Harsimart Kaur Badal's seat to be changed from Bathinda, he said that the decision will be taken by the core committee of the party. He attacked state Congress president Sunil Jakhar and alleged that several false cases have been registered against Akali leaders under vendetta politics.

"Jakhar has committed atrocities on families in Fazilka and Ferozepur and got registered false cases against families of Akali leaders" alleged Sukhbir.

He also demanded a CBI inquiry to examine Jakhar's role in the large number of false cases being registered in Abohar.

Former Congress MLA Joginder Singh Panjgrain joined the SAD here on Tuesday along with his supporters.

