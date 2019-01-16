Home Nation

Bihar: Maoists kill two in Jamui suspecting them to be police informers

Published: 16th January 2019 10:42 AM  |   Last Updated: 16th January 2019 08:09 PM

By Anand ST Das
Express News Service

PATNA: A gram kachhari (village court) secretary and his neighbour were shot dead in Bihar’s Jamui by the Maoists on suspicion of them being police informers, police said on Wednesday.

Nearly 25 armed cadres of the outlawed Communist Party of India (Maoist) group swooped down on Garurbad village under Chakai police station of the southern district late on Tuesday night. They shot dead the two men – village court secretary Mohammad Usman, 40, and his neighbour Mohammad Ghulam, 38 – after storming into their houses. Usman’s wife, Sabreen Khatoon, received a bullet in her hand and is currently undergoing treatment at Chakai referral hospital.

AK-47 rifles were used in the operation by the Maoists that included at least six women cadres, said police officials. The cops also stated that the team was led by four area commanders – Sidhu Kora, Arvind Yadav, Pintu Rana and his (Rana’s) wife Karuna.  

"The Maoists entered the houses of the two men and dragged them out of bed. The duo was beaten up before being shot dead," said Chakai police station in-charge Chandeshwar Paswan. The twin murders left the residents of the village, which is close to a jungle, horrified.

The rebels left behind a poster written in Hindi with bold, red ink that read, "The punishment for being police informers is death”.

"Teams of district police and paramilitary forces are carrying out a combing operation around the village. No arrest has been made so far," said Jamui sub-divisional police officer (SDPO) Kumar Bhaskar.

Jamui is one of four districts in Bihar which comes under the 30 districts that remain the most affected by leftwing extremism in the country. The other three districts are Aurangabad, Gaya and Lakhisarai.

