Two women’s battalions in Jammu and Kashmir 

By Express News Service

The Jammu and Kashmir government has given sanction for raising of two women battalions of state police with the creation of 2014 posts of various ranks. It has also approved revised hardship allowance for policemen and officers leading counter-militancy operations in the state.

An official spokesman said the State Administrative Council (SAC), which comprises Governor, Satya Pal Malik, three of his advisors and chief secretary, accorded sanction to raising of two women battalions of J&K Police. The official spokesman said the two women battalions would be raised exclusively for women on the pattern of border battalions.

“The move is aimed at equipping the J&K Police to effectively deal with crimes against women,” he said.