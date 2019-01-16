Home Nation

West Bengal BJP plans alternatives to Rath Yatra after SC verdict; legal battles to continue

In its fresh proposal, the party is likely to cut short its 40-day rathyatra programme to 20 days and propose rathyatras from Midnapore, Baharampur, Diamond Harbour and Kolkata North.

Published: 16th January 2019 12:10 AM  |   Last Updated: 16th January 2019 12:10 AM   |  A+A-

Bengal BJP chief Dilip Ghosh. (Photo | PTI)

By Aishik Chanda
Express News Service

KOLKATA: West Bengal BJP is planning alternatives to its statewide Rath Yatra programme but vowed to continue legal battles over the Rath Yatra after the Supreme Court on Tuesday turned down its petition for the Rath Yatra in its present form and asked it to file a fresh proposal and seek permission from the West Bengal government.

Addressing a press conference after the judgment, state BJP president Dilip Ghosh said: "Supreme Court has said that the routes we proposed are communally sensitive and has asked us to make a fresh proposal. We will discuss it with our lawyers and make a fresh proposal. Legal battles will continue. Simultaneously, we will hold political rallies in the districts."

In its fresh proposal, the party is likely to cut short its 40-day Rath Yatra programme to 20 days and propose Rath Yatras from Midnapore, Baharampur, Diamond Harbour and Kolkata North constituencies instead of Tarapith, Coochbehar and Ganga Sagar, BJP sources revealed.

Reacting to the judgment, BJP national general secretary and the party's West Bengal in-charge Kailash Vijayvargiya said: "The state government was not even allowing us to hold political rallies in the district which the Supreme Court has allowed. This is a victory for us."

BJP national secretary Rahul Sinha said: "We accept the Supreme Court judgment. But if Mamata Banerjee thinks she can muffle the voices of democracy and stop BJP by stopping the Rath Yatra, she is wrong. We will finalise our next step by speaking with the national leaders. We have also planned alternative programmes."

Hailing the Supreme Court judgment, food minister Jyotipriya Mullick said: "Supreme Court understood that BJP was trying to foment communal trouble through this Rath Yatra."

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Kumbh Mela- 2019: Visiting Kumbh Nagar, the smart tent city
Jallikattu is a bull-taming sport, played during pongal celebrations. The sport typically takes place in Alanganallur, near Madurai. (Photo | K K Sundar/EPS)
Jallikattu fever grips Palamedu village
Gallery
The much-awaited 50-day Kumbh Mela commenced on 15 January to a roaring start as auspicious Makarsankranti dawned upon the sangam, the confluence of holy Ganga, Yamuna and mythological Saraswati, and 1.25 crore devotees, including sadhus, seers, religious leaders and common public took a holy dip amid chants of 'Har Har Gange' during the first 'shahi snan' in Prayagraj (formerly Allahabad). A holy dip at Sangam is believed to lead the devotees towards the atonement of their sins and it frees a person from the cycle of death and birth. The Ardh Kumbh, which has been renamed as Kumbh this time, falls every six years. (Photo | Pushkar V / EPS)
Kumbh 2019 in pictures: The faithful take dip at holy sangam on Makar Sankranti
Over 1,000 owners would let loose their bulls from different parts of the State, particularly Madurai, Tiruchy, Sivaganga, Pudukkottai, Theni, Dindigul and Ramanathapuram, would participate at the Jallikattu events at the three venues.
Jallikattu 2019: Bull-taming events flourish during Pongal celebrations
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp