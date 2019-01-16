Home Nation

West Bengal Congress​ happy over Rahul Gandhi, Sonia Gandhi​ not attending TMC rally

According to state Congress sources, the Bengal Congress leadership is likely to send a brief to Kharge for his speech to be delivered at the rally.

Published: 16th January 2019 06:33 PM  |   Last Updated: 16th January 2019 06:33 PM   |  A+A-

Rahul Gandhi, Sonia Gandhi

Congress chief Rahul Gandhi and Sonia Gandhi (File | PTI)

By PTI

KOLKATA: The West Bengal Congress is "happy" that Rahul Gandhi and Sonia Gandhi will not attend Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee's mega rally here on Saturday and wants Mallikarjun Kharge, who is expected to represent the party at the event, to highlight the alleged torture faced by its workers in the state, party leaders said on Wednesday.

The West Bengal Congress wanted the party's national president and the UPA Chairperson to stay away from the January 19 rally, being dubbed as a mega opposition event by Trinamool Congress, and send another leader as Banerjee had also skipped the swearing-in ceremony of Kamal Nath as Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister last month and had instead sent party MP Dinesh Trivedi.

Banerjee had said on Tuesday that Congress will be represented by Kharge, the party's leader in Lok Sabha, at the joint opposition rally being hosted by TMC.

ALSO READ: Former Arunachal Pradesh CM Gegong Apang to participate in TMC rally

"We are happy that the party high-command has respected our sentiments. The sentiment of the state leadership was against Soniaji or Rahulji attending the January 19 rally. So we had requested the party high-command to consider the sentiments of the state unit," a senior state Congress leader said.

According to state Congress sources, the Bengal Congress leadership is likely to send a brief to Kharge for his speech to be delivered at the rally.

"We will brief him (Kharge) on the reign of terror in West Bengal and how our party workers are fighting against policies of the state government despite all odds," another state Congress leader said.

ALSO READ: TMC rally to see participation of political leaders from Kashmir to Kanyakumari, says Mamata Banerjee

Congress leaders told PTI on condition of anonymity that TMC is averse to Rahul Gandhi leading the opposition front and it was evident when DMK leader M K Stalin proposed his name as the PM candidate.

"We have also seen that after Congress' victory in three Hindi heartland states - Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh and Chhatisgarh due to Rahulji's leadership, all the opposition parties had congratulated him except TMC, which didn't want to give credit to him," a Congress leader said, while alleging that the TMC considers Rahul Gandhi as a threat for Banerjee's prime ministerial ambitions.

After the Congress won three assembly elections last month, its state unit had said the TMC leaders were having "sleepless nights" fearing that their dream of Banerjee becoming the prime minister may not be fulfilled.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
West Bengal TMC rally Sonia Gandhi​

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Q&A with Prabhu Chawla 14: Mad, mad world of resort politics
Rohith Vemula death anniversary: University of Hyderabad students stage protest
Gallery
The much-awaited 50-day Kumbh Mela commenced on 15 January to a roaring start as auspicious Makarsankranti dawned upon the sangam, the confluence of holy Ganga, Yamuna and mythological Saraswati, and 1.25 crore devotees, including sadhus, seers, religious leaders and common public took a holy dip amid chants of 'Har Har Gange' during the first 'shahi snan' in Prayagraj (formerly Allahabad). A holy dip at Sangam is believed to lead the devotees towards the atonement of their sins and it frees a person from the cycle of death and birth. The Ardh Kumbh, which has been renamed as Kumbh this time, falls every six years. (Photo | Pushkar V / EPS)
Kumbh 2019 in pictures: The faithful take dip at holy sangam on Makar Sankranti
Over 1,000 owners would let loose their bulls from different parts of the State, particularly Madurai, Tiruchy, Sivaganga, Pudukkottai, Theni, Dindigul and Ramanathapuram, would participate at the Jallikattu events at the three venues. (Photo | K K Sundar
Jallikattu 2019: Bull-taming events flourish during Pongal celebrations
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp