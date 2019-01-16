Home Nation

Who's Who of India Inc to be present at 9th Vibrant Gujarat meet

Tata Sons chairman Natraj Chandrasekharan, Kotak Mahindra Bank's Uday Kotak, Adi Godrej of Godrej Group, CMD of Suzlon Energy Tulsi Tanti are among several others attending the event.

Published: 16th January 2019 10:30 AM  |   Last Updated: 16th January 2019 10:30 AM   |  A+A-

Vijay Rupani

Gujarat CM Vijay Rupani (File | PTI)

By IANS

GANDHINAGAR: A veritable Who's Who of India Inc, including Reliance Industries chairman Mukesh Ambani, Adani Group chairman Gautam Adani and Aditya Birla Group chairman Kumar Mangalam Birla, are expected to attend the ninth edition of the biennial Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit (VGGS).

The two-day event, to be inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, begins here on January 18.

According to an official statement issued here by the Gujarat Government on Tuesday, Tata Sons chairman Natraj Chandrasekharan, Kotak Mahindra Bank's Uday Kotak, Adi Godrej of Godrej Group, CMD of Suzlon Energy Tulsi Tanti are among several others attending the event.

Narendra Modi had initiated the vibrant Gujarat summit as the Gujarat Chief Minister in 2003.

Chairman of Cadila Healthcare Pankaj Patel, Torrent Group's Sudhir Mehta, Bharat Forge chairman Baba Kalyani, chairman and MD Cadila Pharmaceuticals Limited Rajiv Modi, MD ITC Sanjeev Puri, have confirmed their presence, official sources said.

Apart from these, HDFC chairman Deepak Parekh, State Bank of India (SBI) chairman Rajnish Kumar, chairman Oil and Natural Gas Corporation (ONGC) Shashi Shankar and chairman Indian Oil Company Limited (IOCL) Sanjeev Singh will also be present at Summit to be held at the Mahatma Mandir convention centre.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Vibrant Gujarat meet Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Kumbh Mela- 2019: Visiting Kumbh Nagar, the smart tent city
Jallikattu is a bull-taming sport, played during pongal celebrations. The sport typically takes place in Alanganallur, near Madurai. (Photo | K K Sundar/EPS)
Jallikattu fever grips Palamedu village
Gallery
The much-awaited 50-day Kumbh Mela commenced on 15 January to a roaring start as auspicious Makarsankranti dawned upon the sangam, the confluence of holy Ganga, Yamuna and mythological Saraswati, and 1.25 crore devotees, including sadhus, seers, religious leaders and common public took a holy dip amid chants of 'Har Har Gange' during the first 'shahi snan' in Prayagraj (formerly Allahabad). A holy dip at Sangam is believed to lead the devotees towards the atonement of their sins and it frees a person from the cycle of death and birth. The Ardh Kumbh, which has been renamed as Kumbh this time, falls every six years. (Photo | Pushkar V / EPS)
Kumbh 2019 in pictures: The faithful take dip at holy sangam on Makar Sankranti
Over 1,000 owners would let loose their bulls from different parts of the State, particularly Madurai, Tiruchy, Sivaganga, Pudukkottai, Theni, Dindigul and Ramanathapuram, would participate at the Jallikattu events at the three venues.
Jallikattu 2019: Bull-taming events flourish during Pongal celebrations
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp