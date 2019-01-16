Who's Who of India Inc to be present at 9th Vibrant Gujarat meet

By IANS

GANDHINAGAR: A veritable Who's Who of India Inc, including Reliance Industries chairman Mukesh Ambani, Adani Group chairman Gautam Adani and Aditya Birla Group chairman Kumar Mangalam Birla, are expected to attend the ninth edition of the biennial Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit (VGGS).

The two-day event, to be inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, begins here on January 18.

According to an official statement issued here by the Gujarat Government on Tuesday, Tata Sons chairman Natraj Chandrasekharan, Kotak Mahindra Bank's Uday Kotak, Adi Godrej of Godrej Group, CMD of Suzlon Energy Tulsi Tanti are among several others attending the event.

The event will culminate with the Hon'ble Chief Minister of Gujarat speaking on Gujarat positioning itself as a global gateway to investment opportunities in India. He will lay out the blueprint of Sprint 2022.

Narendra Modi had initiated the vibrant Gujarat summit as the Gujarat Chief Minister in 2003.

Chairman of Cadila Healthcare Pankaj Patel, Torrent Group's Sudhir Mehta, Bharat Forge chairman Baba Kalyani, chairman and MD Cadila Pharmaceuticals Limited Rajiv Modi, MD ITC Sanjeev Puri, have confirmed their presence, official sources said.

Apart from these, HDFC chairman Deepak Parekh, State Bank of India (SBI) chairman Rajnish Kumar, chairman Oil and Natural Gas Corporation (ONGC) Shashi Shankar and chairman Indian Oil Company Limited (IOCL) Sanjeev Singh will also be present at Summit to be held at the Mahatma Mandir convention centre.