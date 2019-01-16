Home Nation

Will seek permission for 10 to 12-day long Rath Yatras: WB BJP vice-president

The Supreme Court on Tuesday had stalled the BJP's proposal for 'Rath Yatras' in the state following which the party will now submit a fresh proposal to Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee.

Published: 16th January 2019 08:30 PM  |   Last Updated: 16th January 2019 08:30 PM   |  A+A-

BJP's preparations for Rath Yatra. (Photo: File / PTI)

BJP's preparations for Rath Yatra. (Photo: File / PTI)

By PTI

KOLKATA: The West Bengal unit of the BJP has decided to seek permission for 10 to 12-day long four-phased 'Rath Yatras' from the state government, a senior party leader said Wednesday. A fresh itinerary of the 'Rath Yatras', in accordance with the directives of the Supreme Court, will be submitted to the government.

The proposed 'Rath Yatras' of the BJP in West Bengal were put on hold on Tuesday by the Supreme Court, which asked the party to seek fresh approval from the Mamata Banerjee government in the state by submitting a revised proposal, saying the law-and-order apprehensions were not 'totally unfounded'. "We have decided to submit the new 10 to 12-day schedule of four-phased 'Rath Yatras' to the state government. Let us see whether the state gives us permission or not," BJP state vice president Jai Prakash Majumdar said.

According to the proposal, four chariots will begin their journey from four venues -- Coochbehar, Kakdwip (South 24 Parganas), Krishnanagar (Nadia) and Birbhum district. The state BJP leadership, however, declined to give the exact dates of the 'yatras' they are planning to submit to the state government. "Initially, our proposal was for a 40-day long yatra. The state declined to give us permission. Then we submitted a 20-day-long schedule which too was declined permission. So now, we will submit a 10 to 12-day long yatra (schedule)," another senior BJP leader said.

The apex court had put the BJP's proposed 'Rath Yatras' on hold, but allowed the West Bengal unit of the party to continue with its proposed public rallies and meetings under its 'Ganatantra Bachao Yatra".

The SC bench, in its verdict, asked the Trinamool Congress government in the state to consider the fresh, revised proposal of the saffron party keeping in mind the fundamental right of freedom of speech and expression guaranteed under the Constitution.

It also said that the government should respond to the revised proposal of the BJP with "utmost expedition", keeping in mind that with the commencement of the CBSE and other board examinations, use of loudspeakers might be banned.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
WB BJP Rath Yatras Mamata Banerjee Supreme Court Rath Yatra

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Q&A with Prabhu Chawla 14: Mad, mad world of resort politics
Rohith Vemula death anniversary: University of Hyderabad students stage protest
Gallery
The much-awaited 50-day Kumbh Mela commenced on 15 January to a roaring start as auspicious Makarsankranti dawned upon the sangam, the confluence of holy Ganga, Yamuna and mythological Saraswati, and 1.25 crore devotees, including sadhus, seers, religious leaders and common public took a holy dip amid chants of 'Har Har Gange' during the first 'shahi snan' in Prayagraj (formerly Allahabad). A holy dip at Sangam is believed to lead the devotees towards the atonement of their sins and it frees a person from the cycle of death and birth. The Ardh Kumbh, which has been renamed as Kumbh this time, falls every six years. (Photo | Pushkar V / EPS)
Kumbh 2019 in pictures: The faithful take dip at holy sangam on Makar Sankranti
Over 1,000 owners would let loose their bulls from different parts of the State, particularly Madurai, Tiruchy, Sivaganga, Pudukkottai, Theni, Dindigul and Ramanathapuram, would participate at the Jallikattu events at the three venues. (Photo | K K Sundar
Jallikattu 2019: Bull-taming events flourish during Pongal celebrations
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp