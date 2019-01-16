Home Nation

Will teach BJP a lesson in Lok Sabha elections, warns BSP legislator

Mayawati

BSP supremo Mayawati (File | EPS)

By ANI

MORADABAD: Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) MLA Vijay Yadav said after the upcoming Lok Sabha elections, the SP and BSP workers will teach the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) a lesson.

Yadav, a BSP MLA from Thakurdwara city, said: "We will thrash the BJP, there is no need to worry about it. Now the SP and BSP are together. The BJP's elimination in the elections is certain. After the elections, the workers of SP and BSP will surely teach the BJP a lesson (Inn BJP waalon ko toh dauda dauda kar maarenge. Ghabrane ki zaroorat nahi hai. Aaj inhe nani yaad aagai hogi, mari hui nani, ki SP-BSP ek hogaye)"

The BSP MLA was in Moradabad to attend an event organised to celebrate the birthday of BSP supremo Mayawati on Tuesday.

The SP and the BSP on January 12 had announced that they would jointly contest the Lok Sabha elections. In Uttar Pradesh, the two parties will contest from 38 seats each, leaving two seats for smaller parties. Furthermore, Mayawati announced that the two parties will not field candidates against Congress president Rahul Gandhi in Amethi and UPA chairperson Sonia Gandhi in Rae Bareli.

Ousted from the alliance, the Congress party announced that they will contest on all 80 Lok Sabha seats in Uttar Pradesh with 'full might,' but did not rule out the possibility of joining hands with secular forces in the state to defeat the BJP. 

Comments

