Home Nation

10 per cent Economically Weak Section quota due to political will of my government: PM Modi

Modi said the economic reservation has been given without impacting the existing social reservations.

Published: 17th January 2019 08:57 PM  |   Last Updated: 17th January 2019 08:57 PM   |  A+A-

Narendra Modi

PM Narendra Modi (File | PTI)

By PTI

AHMEDABAD: Prime Minister Narendra Modi Thursday said the Constitutional amendment to provide 10 per cent reservation to economically poor in the general category was achieved due to the political will of his government and would be implemented from this academic year.

Addressing a gathering after inaugurating the 1500 bed Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel Institute of Medical Science and Research, Modi said the economic reservation has been given without impacting the existing social reservations.

"The new reservation will be implemented in 40,000 colleges across 900 universities in the country from this academic year. The number of seats will be increased by 10 per cent," he said.

Modi said his government was committed to provide equal opportunities to all sections of the society.

The Institute will be linked to the Ayushman Bharat scheme so that poor people can avail medical facilities free of cost, he said.

In 100 days, seven lakh poor people have received treatment under the Pradhan Mantri Ayushmaan Bharat scheme, he said.

This will be the first government hospital to have a helipad, he said, adding the new medical facility will help boost health sector in the state.

"Cleanliness and health-care has always been the prime agenda of Ahmedabad municipal corporation since the time Sardar Patel was the mayor.

The hospital project started in 2012 and I am mesmerised by the way it has turned out to be," he said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
PM Modi Economically Weak Section quota reservation quota

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Congress factions hurl chairs at each other as new Himachal Congress chief takes office
RTI applicants receive condoms instead of response for their queries in Rajasthan 
Gallery
Students of University of Hyderabad organised a commemorative meeting to mark the third death anniversary of Rohith Vemula, a PhD research scholar who ended his life on January 16, 2016, triggering a nationwide uproar. (Photo | S Senbagapandiyan/EPS)
My birth is my fatal accident: UoH remembers PhD scholar Rohith Vemula
Marking the end of the Pongal festivities, Chennaites spent time with loved ones at public spots across the city on Thursday. Families flocked to the Vandaloor Zoo, as seen in this photo. (Photo| Ashwin Prasath/ EPS)
IN PHOTOS: Chennai folks have fun on Kaanum Pongal with family, friends
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp