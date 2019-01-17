Home Nation

25 per cent increase in university seats will take years, say officials

There can only be a 10-15 per cent rise this year, officials in the Union Human Resource Development Ministry said.

Published: 17th January 2019 05:08 AM  |   Last Updated: 17th January 2019 05:22 AM   |  A+A-

Union minister Prakash Javadekar. (File Photo | PTI)

By Sumi Sukanya dutta
Express News Service

NEW DELHI: A day after Union Human Resource Development Minister Prakash Javadekar said the number of seats in higher educational institutions would be increased by 25 per cent — to implement the new 10 per cent quota for the economically weaker sections (EWS) — sources in the government conceded that this would only be introduced in a phased manner.

There can only be a 10-15 per cent rise this year, officials in the Ministry said. Javadekar had announced that the new reservation policy would be applicable from the upcoming academic session.

“The minister didn’t specify that the entire increase in seats would be implemented in the first year itself. Moreover, provisions for additional infrastructure and faculty cannot be made in a jiffy,” a senior official told this newspaper.

“Increasing the number of seats at Central universities and Centrally-funded technical institutes by even 10-15 per cent won’t be easy, let alone trying this at state universities.”

Another official in the Higher Education Department recalled how implementing the OBC quota had led to “quite some chaos for several years”. The situation will take three-four years to stabilise, he added.

The Centre recently prompted an amendment to the Constitution, paving the way for 10 per cent reservation for people from EWS in jobs and educational institutes.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
UHRD Ministry Prakash Javadekar university seats Universities seat rise higher education

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Q&A with Prabhu Chawla 14: Mad, mad world of resort politics
Rohith Vemula death anniversary: University of Hyderabad students stage protest
Gallery
The much-awaited 50-day Kumbh Mela commenced on 15 January to a roaring start as auspicious Makarsankranti dawned upon the sangam, the confluence of holy Ganga, Yamuna and mythological Saraswati, and 1.25 crore devotees, including sadhus, seers, religious leaders and common public took a holy dip amid chants of 'Har Har Gange' during the first 'shahi snan' in Prayagraj (formerly Allahabad). A holy dip at Sangam is believed to lead the devotees towards the atonement of their sins and it frees a person from the cycle of death and birth. The Ardh Kumbh, which has been renamed as Kumbh this time, falls every six years. (Photo | Pushkar V / EPS)
Kumbh 2019 in pictures: The faithful take dip at holy sangam on Makar Sankranti
Over 1,000 owners would let loose their bulls from different parts of the State, particularly Madurai, Tiruchy, Sivaganga, Pudukkottai, Theni, Dindigul and Ramanathapuram, would participate at the Jallikattu events at the three venues. (Photo | K K Sundar
Jallikattu 2019: Bull-taming events flourish during Pongal celebrations
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp