Aerial survey to trace out Maoists in Jharkhand

Dumka Range DIG Raj Kumar Lakra said that their team also tried to trace out the route which might have been taken by the Maoists following an encounter with security forces on Sunday.

By Mukesh Ranjan
Express News Service

RANCHI: In order to give red ultras a befitting defeat, senior police officials on Tuesday conducted an aerial survey of the jungles spread over Dumka and adjoining districts of West Bengal so that topography of the region could be well understood on the basis of which future strategy for the region could be chalked out.

Dumka Range DIG Raj Kumar Lakra said that their team also tried to trace out the route which might have been taken by the Maoists following an encounter with security forces on Sunday.

According to Police, at least 4 Maoists, supposed to have injured bullet injuries, succeeded in escaping from the encounter site despite being cornered by the security forces from all sides. Wanted Zonal Commander of CPI Maoist Shahdeo Rai alias Tala Da was gunned down by the security forces on Sunday.

"Objective behind conducting the aerial survey was to strengthen our operational strategy and also to chalk out the future plan of action against Maoists in order to root them out from the region," said DIG Raj Kumar Lakra.

The survey was also aimed at tracing out the possible exit points which might have been taken by the Maoists to escape from the encounter site on Sunday, he added. "All possible escape routes, drains and hamlets were marked for future reference," said the DIG.

Meanwhile, in a separate incident, one CoBRA jawan of CRPF got injured on Wednesday during an encounter with CPI (Maoists) near Ludubera jungles under Kuchai Police Station in Saraikela. The jawan, identified as Vishram Lal Jaat, was airlifted and admitted to Medica Hospital in Ranchi for better medical assistance.

Sources in the Police department said that a joint team of State Police and 209 CoBRA Battalion of CRPF were on a search operation after getting a tip-off that squad of Maharaja Pramanik had been spotted in the region.

As soon as the security forces located them, the ultras started firing on them in which the jawan received bullet injuries on his shoulders.

When security forces started firing on ultras in retaliation, they escaped from the site taking advantage of dense forest.

An intensive search operation has been launched in the area to trace out the Maoists.

