Home Nation

After a year, Home Ministry relaxes mandatory norm for NGOs getting foreign fund

Non-Government Organisations will no longer need to have the unique ID generated through the 'Darpan' portal to get foreign donations.

Published: 17th January 2019 09:03 PM  |   Last Updated: 17th January 2019 09:03 PM   |  A+A-

Reuters file image used for representational purpose only

By PTI

NEW DELHI: In a relief to thousands of NGOs, the Home Ministry has relaxed the mandatory requirement of getting themselves registered on a Niti Aayog-run online platform to receive foreign donations, officials said Thursday.

With this, the Non-Government Organisations will no longer need to have the unique ID generated through the 'Darpan' portal to get such donations, they said.

The Union Home Ministry had in October 2017 directed all the NGOs, which receive foreign donations, to register themselves with the online platform to ensure better transparency, efficiency and accountability.

The NGOs were then told to register with 'Darpan' with necessary information such as organisation PAN, email, mobile number and name of chief functionary as mandated in the portal to generate the unique identification number or ID.

"Please note that any Foreign Contribution (Regulation) Act (FCRA) related services like registration, prior permission, renewal, change details, uploading of annual return etc. shall require the unique Darpan identification number," it had said.

A year after the decision was "reconsidered" and now the registration on Darpan has been made "optional".

"The matter has been reconsidered. It has been decided that the requirement of registration with the Darpan portal will be optional for all NGO seeking FCRA services," an order issued recently by the Home Ministry said.

However, associations/NGOs, which have already registered with the Darpan portal or those which are required to register under the Darpan portal since they receive subsidies/grants/contribution from public funds, may still continue to quote their Darpan identification number while seeking FCRA related services, it said.

The FCRA governs the grant of foreign donations to the NGOs and all such voluntary organisations are required to get themselves registered under this law.

"The Darpan registration was an additional mandatory facility for the NGOs, which has now been made optional," a senior official said.

According to Darpan website, there are 67,139 NGOs enrolled with it.

A total of 23,176 NGOs have received Rs 15,329.16 crore during 2016-17, as per the government data.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
NGO Darpan foreign funds

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Leopard attacks forest officer, 3 locals in UP’s Bahraich
Air purifiers health category item, should be taxed at 5 per cent GST, suggests expert
Gallery
As director Shankar launches the Kamal Haasan starrer 'Indian 2' on Friday, Here are some quick facts to remember from the first part. IN PIC: A photo of the cast and crew of 'Indian 2' on the launch day. (Photo | Twitter)
Remembering Kamal Haasan and Shankar's 'Indian'
NT Rama Rao, Former CM of Andhara Pradesh with then Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M G Ramachandaran. (File | EPS)
NTR death anniversary: Check out some rare photos of former CM of undivided Andhra Pradesh
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp