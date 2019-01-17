Amit Shah doing well, will be discharged in a day or two: BJP

NEW DELHI: BJP president Amit Shah, who was admitted to AIIMS Wednesday for swine flu treatment, is doing well and will be discharged in a day or two, the party said Thursday.
"National President of BJP, Amit Shah ji, is doing well. He will be discharged in a day or two. Thanks, everyone for your good wishes!" the party's media head and Rajya Sabha member Anil Baluni said.
Shah had informed people about his illness Wednesday in a tweet. He was diagnosed with swine flu.
मुझे स्वाइन फ्लू हुआ है, जिसका उपचार चल रहा है। ईश्वर की कृपा, आप सभी के प्रेम और शुभकामनाओं से शीघ्र ही स्वस्थ हो जाऊंगा।— Amit Shah (@AmitShah) January 16, 2019
The tweet roughly translates to - I have got swine flu and I am under treatment. With lord's mercy and your prayers I will be well again.
A team of doctors are monitoring his condition under the supervision of AIIMS director Randeep Guleria, the hospital had said.