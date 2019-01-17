Amit Shah doing well, will be discharged in a day or two: BJP

By PTI

NEW DELHI: BJP president Amit Shah, who was admitted to AIIMS Wednesday for swine flu treatment, is doing well and will be discharged in a day or two, the party said Thursday.

ALSO READ: BJP forms election manifesto panel; Amit Shah to visit Kadapa tomorrow

"National President of BJP, Amit Shah ji, is doing well. He will be discharged in a day or two. Thanks, everyone for your good wishes!" the party's media head and Rajya Sabha member Anil Baluni said.

Shah had informed people about his illness Wednesday in a tweet. He was diagnosed with swine flu.

मुझे स्वाइन फ्लू हुआ है, जिसका उपचार चल रहा है। ईश्वर की कृपा, आप सभी के प्रेम और शुभकामनाओं से शीघ्र ही स्वस्थ हो जाऊंगा। — Amit Shah (@AmitShah) January 16, 2019

The tweet roughly translates to - I have got swine flu and I am under treatment. With lord's mercy and your prayers I will be well again.

A team of doctors are monitoring his condition under the supervision of AIIMS director Randeep Guleria, the hospital had said.