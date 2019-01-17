Home Nation

Attend Republic Day functions, absence will be constructed as disobedience: J&K government tells employees

The official order is seen as an attempt by the government to increase attendance of official functions on January 26 and August 15.

By Fayaz Wani
Express News Service

SRINAGAR: With most of the government employees and officials staying away from the official functions of Republic Day and Independence Day in militancy-hit Valley, the Governor administration in Jammu and Kashmir has directed its employees and officials to attend the official functions on January 26 and warned them that absence would be constructed as dereliction of duty and disobedience of government instructions.

In a circular issued by Deputy Secretary to J&K Government, Chander Prakash, all the officers and officials of the State government stationed at Jammu and Srinagar were enjoined upon to attend the functions of the Republic Day celebration at the University of Jammu or Sher-i- Kashmir Cricket Stadium, Sonawar, Srinagar respectively, as a part of their official duty.

The employees were warned that failure to attend the Republic Day function by them would be constructed as dereliction of duty and disobedience of government instructions.

The official order is seen as an attempt by the government to increase attendance of official functions on January 26 and August 15.

The official R-Day and I-Day functions in the State, especially in militancy-hit Valley, has been witnessing very less presence of State government employees and officials. Most of the employees and officials stay away from the official functions at Bakshi Stadium, Srinagar on January 26 or August 15, when militant groups and separatists call for shutdown.

There have been many instances in the past when militants have tried to disrupt the functions in Srinagar. Ahead of the Republic Day or Independence Day, the security apparatus in Srinagar, especially around the venue where the main function is being held, is tightened and the area is made out of bound for civilians. The official circular has reminded the government employees and officials that Republic Day is an important national event celebrated on January 26 each year.

"It is the duty of every government servant to attend the function, which commemorates an important turning point in the history of our nation," further reads the circular.

The government has asked all the Administrative Secretaries, Heads of the Department, Managing Directors/Chief Executives of the Public Sector Undertakings to ensure that all officers working under their administrative control, and stationed at Srinagar/Jammu, attend the function at their respective places.

