Home Nation

Bihar man arrested for allegedly raping and killing pregnant goat

The goat's owner, Mahajani Devi, who belongs to the poor Dalit community of Musahars, was shocked when she found her pregnant goat lying dead.

Published: 17th January 2019 11:57 PM  |   Last Updated: 17th January 2019 11:57 PM   |  A+A-

HANDCUFF, ARREST

Image used for representational purpose only

By Anand ST Das
Express News Service

PATNA: A man has been arrested and sent to jail in Bihar for allegedly "raping" a pregnant goat apparently in a drunken bout and causing its death in the process, making the goat's poor owner poorer.

Mohammad Sirman, 28, a daily-wage labourer, was held captive and beaten up by the residents of Tarwan village under Parsa Bazar police station in Patna district before being handed over to police. The villagers claimed that the goat, which was three-month pregnant, had died because of the unnatural sex Sirman had committed with it.

The goat's owner, Mahajani Devi, who belongs to the poor Dalit community of Musahars, was shocked when she found her pregnant goat lying dead.

"She was told by village children that they had seen the accused having unnatural sex with the goat. She lodged an FIR on Tuesday and the accused was taken into custody," said Parsa Bazar police station SHO Jay Prakash.

The SHO also said Sirman, who hailed from Madhepura district, was found drunk during his arrest and confessed to having committed the unnatural sex with the goat. Sirman was booked under IPC Sections 429 (mischief by killing or maiming cattle, etc., of any value or any animal of the value of fifty rupees) and 377 (voluntary carnal inter¬course against the order of nature with any man, woman or animal).

He was forwarded to Beur Central Jail in Patna on Wednesday.

Police are awaiting the autopsy report of the goat from a veterinary hospital at Sheikhpura in Patna, where the animal's body was sent by police.

The fact that the accused was drunk at the time indicated that alcohol was available in the area despite Bihar being under total prohibition since April 2016.

"We are also investigating where the accused had got liquor," said Prakash.

The officer denied there was any previous enmity between the accused and the complainant.

"The accused said he is married and has children, who live in Madhepura. We are ascertaining this and also gathering details about other errant activities he might have engaged in earlier," said Prakash.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Leopard attacks forest officer, 3 locals in UP’s Bahraich
Air purifiers health category item, should be taxed at 5 per cent GST, suggests expert
Gallery
As director Shankar launches the Kamal Haasan starrer 'Indian 2' on Friday, Here are some quick facts to remember from the first part. IN PIC: A photo of the cast and crew of 'Indian 2' on the launch day. (Photo | Twitter)
Remembering Kamal Haasan and Shankar's 'Indian'
NT Rama Rao, Former CM of Andhara Pradesh with then Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M G Ramachandaran. (File | EPS)
NTR death anniversary: Check out some rare photos of former CM of undivided Andhra Pradesh
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp