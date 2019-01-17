Bihar man arrested for allegedly raping and killing pregnant goat

Anand ST Das By

Express News Service

PATNA: A man has been arrested and sent to jail in Bihar for allegedly "raping" a pregnant goat apparently in a drunken bout and causing its death in the process, making the goat's poor owner poorer.

Mohammad Sirman, 28, a daily-wage labourer, was held captive and beaten up by the residents of Tarwan village under Parsa Bazar police station in Patna district before being handed over to police. The villagers claimed that the goat, which was three-month pregnant, had died because of the unnatural sex Sirman had committed with it.

The goat's owner, Mahajani Devi, who belongs to the poor Dalit community of Musahars, was shocked when she found her pregnant goat lying dead.

"She was told by village children that they had seen the accused having unnatural sex with the goat. She lodged an FIR on Tuesday and the accused was taken into custody," said Parsa Bazar police station SHO Jay Prakash.

The SHO also said Sirman, who hailed from Madhepura district, was found drunk during his arrest and confessed to having committed the unnatural sex with the goat. Sirman was booked under IPC Sections 429 (mischief by killing or maiming cattle, etc., of any value or any animal of the value of fifty rupees) and 377 (voluntary carnal inter¬course against the order of nature with any man, woman or animal).

He was forwarded to Beur Central Jail in Patna on Wednesday.

Police are awaiting the autopsy report of the goat from a veterinary hospital at Sheikhpura in Patna, where the animal's body was sent by police.

The fact that the accused was drunk at the time indicated that alcohol was available in the area despite Bihar being under total prohibition since April 2016.

"We are also investigating where the accused had got liquor," said Prakash.

The officer denied there was any previous enmity between the accused and the complainant.

"The accused said he is married and has children, who live in Madhepura. We are ascertaining this and also gathering details about other errant activities he might have engaged in earlier," said Prakash.