BJP shifts focus to UP, eyes 50 per cent vote share in state in 2019 Lok Sabha polls

Namita Bajpai By

Express News Service

LUCKNOW: Shifting its focus to Uttar Pradesh after tasting defeat in three heartland states of MP, Rajasthan and Chhattisgarh and wary of the challenged posed by newly sewn SP-BSP alliance, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has sent a battery of senior leaders to the state to fine-tune preparations for upcoming Lok Sabha elections.

While Minister of External Affairs Sushma Swaraj registered her presence in Lucknow on Wednesday by holding a joint press conference, but taking only a single question on preparations for the upcoming Pravasi Bharatiya Diwas, Union Health Minister and the party's in-charge in the state for the 2019 Lok Sabha polls, Jagat Prakash Nadda also interacted with mediapersons sharing party's plans for the polls.

The three-day Pravasi Bharatiya Diwas extravaganza, this year, will be organised in PM Narendra Modi's parliamentary constituency Varanasi from January 21 to 23.

Nadda claimed that despite the alliance between Samajwadi Party and Bahujan Samaj Party, the BJP would fare better this time than the 2014 polls by bagging over 50% of the state's vote share.

"We are going to improve our tally, as 2019 Lok Sabha elections will be all about strategy and chemistry. I'm sure the people of Uttar Pradesh and across the country will once again shower their blessings on the BJP and bring Modiji back to power at the Centre," said Nadda on his maiden visit to the state after being made the state-in-charge.

Nadda also held a closed-door meeting with the party's state leadership, led by state party chief Dr Mahendra Nath Pandey. He was accompanied by senior party leaders Narottam Mishra, Dushyant and Sunil Ojha. Interestingly, his co-in charge, Gordhan Zadafia, did not turn up for Wednesday's meeting.

Taking a dig at newly cobbled SP-BSP alliance, Nadda said it was anticipated and had taken shape out of fear of the BJP's might.

"It is an alliance of commission and corruption. It is the strength of our party which has forced SP-BSP to forge an alliance," Nadda said, adding that before sitting in judgment the of BJP, SP and BSP leaders should present their administrative records.

On sulking allies in UP, Nadda, said there were some issues which would be addressed soon.

In the 2014 Lok Sabha Elections, BJP bagged 71 out of 80 Lok Sabha seats, accounting for 43% of the state's vote share.