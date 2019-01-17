Home Nation

Centre curtails Special Director Rakesh Asthana's tenure in CBI with immediate effect

The tenures of three more officers- Joint Director Arun Kumar Sharma, Deputy Inspector General Manish Kumar Sinha and Superintendent of Police Jayant J Naiknavare-have also been curtailed.

Published: 17th January 2019 09:03 PM  |   Last Updated: 17th January 2019 09:53 PM   |  A+A-

Rakesh Asthana

Special Director Rakesh Asthana. (Photo | EPS/Shekhar Yadav)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The Centre Thursday curtailed the tenures of Special Director Rakesh Asthana and three more senior officers in the CBI with immediate effect, days after the agency's chief Alok Verma was shunted out by the Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led panel.

Gujarat-cadre IPS officer Asthana, who had an unprecedented feud with his boss Verma, was sent on forced leave by the government in October last year.

The tenures of Asthana, Joint Director Arun Kumar Sharma, Deputy Inspector General Manish Kumar Sinha and Superintendent of Police Jayant J Naiknavare have been curtailed, the Personnel Ministry said in an order.

Verma and Asthana had levelled allegations of corruption against each other.

They were sent on forced leave by the government.

ALSO READ: IPS Mohit Gupta to head probe against CBI Special Director Rakesh Asthana

Amidst the feud between the two, the CBI registered a corruption case against Asthana when Verma was the agency's chief.

Meanwhile, the government appointed M Nageshwara Rao as the interim CBI chief.

Rao had then transferred Sinha, who was probing the FIR against Asthana, to Nagpur from the agency's Delhi headquarters.

His transfer was, however, reversed by Verma who was again in January given the charge of the CBI Director following a decision by the Supreme Court.

Verma was shunted out as the CBI chief by the Modi-led high-powered committee that comprised Supreme Court judge A K Sikri and Congress leader Mallikarjun Kharge as the members.

Verma was then appointed as the Director General of Fire Services, Civil Defence and Home Guards.

He, however, refused to take up the new post, saying he had already superannuated from the Indian Police Service after completing 60 years of age on July 31, 2017.

Verma took over as the CBI chief for a fixed two-year term on February 1, 2017.

The tenure of Sinha, whose name had also come up in the CBI controversy involving its two top officers, was also curtailed.

Sinha, in a petition filed before Supreme Court against his transfer, dragged the names of National Security Adviser (NSA) Ajit Doval, Union Minister Haribhai Parthibhai Chaudhary and Central Vigilance Commissioner K V Chowdary over alleged attempts to interfere in the probe against Asthana.

Sharma, who is considered close to Verma, was also involved in the bitter quarrel between Verma and the sacked CBI chief.

Asthana and Sharma are Gujarat-cadre IPS officers.

Whereas, Sinha is a 2000-batch IPS officer of Andhra Pradesh cadre and Naiknavare belongs to 2004-batch Maharashtra cadre.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
CBI vs CBI CBI infighting Rakesh Asthana

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Leopard attacks forest officer, 3 locals in UP’s Bahraich
Air purifiers health category item, should be taxed at 5 per cent GST, suggests expert
Gallery
As director Shankar launches the Kamal Haasan starrer 'Indian 2' on Friday, Here are some quick facts to remember from the first part. IN PIC: A photo of the cast and crew of 'Indian 2' on the launch day. (Photo | Twitter)
Remembering Kamal Haasan and Shankar's 'Indian'
NT Rama Rao, Former CM of Andhara Pradesh with then Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M G Ramachandaran. (File | EPS)
NTR death anniversary: Check out some rare photos of former CM of undivided Andhra Pradesh
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp