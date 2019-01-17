Congress, RJD attack Nitish after revelation on Prashant Kishor selection in JD(U)

Home Nation

Kishor, 41, joined JD(U) in September last and was elevated to the post of the party’s national vice president a month later.

Published: 17th January 2019

Prashant Kishor

Election strategist Prashant Kishor. | (File | PTI)

By Anand ST Das
Express News Service

PATNA: Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar’s revelation that he inducted poll strategist Prashant Kishor into JD(U) on BJP chief Amit Shah’s recommendation has not gone down well with the Opposition.

The RJD and Congress dubbed JD(U) as an “advanced version of BJP” masquerading as an independent regional party.

Kishor, 41, joined JD(U) in September last and was elevated to the post of the party’s national vice president a month later. He was instrumental in formulating BJP’s winning campaign strategy in the 2014 Lok Sabha polls and that of Bihar’s erstwhile JD(U)-RJD-Congress alliance in the 2015 Assembly polls.

With Kishor reportedly having played a critical role recently in Bihar NDA’s seat-sharing exercise that saw BJP concede an equal number of seats to JD(U), speculation was rife that there was bitterness between BJP and JD(U) over Kishor choosing to join Kumar’s party. But the CM, who is also JD(U) national president, dispelled it.

“I would like to make it public that giving a party post to Prashant Kishor was not entirely my decision. I got calls from Amit Shah twice asking me to give him (Kishor) a post in my party,” said Kumar on Tuesday. The revelation came as a surprise to many even in the JD(U) and BJP.

Criticising Kumar, RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav tweeted on Wednesday: “Finally Nitish Kumar admits that JDU is an advanced version of BJP, therefore, he is giving all important organisational posts except him to the people chosen by Sh. Amit Shah. (sic) Hope now you understand, Why Mob Lynchings & State-Sponsored Crimes have become a routine practice in Bihar?”

“Since he (Nitish Kumar) gives key positions in JD(U) to people on the advice of BJP, he should not pretend to have an independent stand on issues like Ram Temple and triple talaq,” said senior Congress leader and MLC Prem Chand Mishra.

JD(U) leaders chose to ignore the barbs, but senior BJP leader and health minister Mangal Pandey attacked Tejashwi.

“If Tejashwi can explain what he has written in the tweet, I will quit politics. He is a person who does not understand English, yet he continues to tweet,” said Pandey.

