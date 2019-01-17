Home Nation

Elephants killed, tusk missing in Jharkhand

The carcass of the elephant was found near Jawa river situated near Chippadohar railway station.

Published: 17th January 2019

Elephant

Image used for representation.

By IANS

RANCHI: An elephant was shot dead by the suspected poacher and took away the tusk in Jharkhand's Palamau district.

According to forest department officials, the railway staffs informed about the death of the elephants. The forest department team reached to spot on Wednesday morning. The carcass of the elephant was found near Jawa river situated near Chippadohar railway station.

"We got information about dead body of the elephant. The forest department visited the spot and examined the dead body. Bullet injuries have been found on chest of the elephant. The tusk is also missing" said Dr. Mohan Lal, Field Director of Palamau Tiger Reserve Area.

The forest department officials say that the elephant could have been killed by the villagers or poachers.

Last year, villagers had killed an elephant who had damaged the crops and houses of the village. The role poachers are also not ignored as elephant was shot dead.

The PTR region situated on Jawa river is know for Elephant corridor.

Jharkhand elephant death

