Does Gillette's new 'The best men can be' campaign have anything to do with Hardik Pandya?

Whether the Hardik controversy acted as the inspiration for Gillette's new campaign, or the campaign prompted the snapping of the endorsement deal remains unclear. 

Published: 17th January 2019 01:07 PM  |   Last Updated: 17th January 2019 01:07 PM   |  A+A-

India's Hardik Pandya. (Photo | AP)

By Online Desk

Recently, Gillette launched its 'The best men can be' campaign and also snapped ties with Hardik Pandya following his controversial appearance on the talk show 'Koffee with Karan' along with KL Rahul.

Now, we wonder if the two events are connected. While the endorsement deal with Pandya was snapped a week after the episode went on air on January 6, the new advertisement promoting '#TheBestMenCanBe' campaign on social media was put out on January 14.

ALSO READ: Razor burn: Gillette ad 'The best men can be' stirs online uproar

Since its debut on Monday, the Internet-only ad has gained nearly 19 million views on YouTube, Facebook and Twitter.

Taking on bullying, sexual harassment and toxic masculinity, the advertisement echoes the MeToo movement.

Toxic masculinity and sexism were exactly what Indian cricketer Hardik Pandya was criticised for. His comments on the show, boasting about hooking up with multiple women and saying how open he is with his parents, even telling them after losing his virginity, "aaj mai kar ke aaya", were received with a barrage of criticism.

Even though Pandya has rendered an apology and vowed never to repeat the behaviour, the backlash refuses to die down and has resulted in a number of repercussions, with the latest being the loss of his honorary membership of Mumbai's Khar Gymkhana.

Now, we aren't deducing any conclusions, just wondering if there might be a link.

(With inputs from agencies)

