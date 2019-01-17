Home Nation

Grenade attack on security picket in Srinagar, three traffic cops injured 

The attack took place less than 100 metres from the National Conference headquarters and the local office of All India Radio.

Published: 17th January 2019 05:24 PM  |   Last Updated: 18th January 2019 12:44 AM   |  A+A-

By Fawaz Wani
Express News Service

SRINAGAR: Militants carried out a grenade attack on a police party in Rajbagh area of Srinagar, injuring an assistant sub-inspector (ASI) of J&K Police and two traffic policemen.

The militant outfit Jaish-e-Mohammad has claimed responsibility for the attack. A JeM spokesperson Muhammad Hassan in a statement to a local news gathering agency in Srinagar claimed that two forces personnel were killed and six critically injured in the attack.

Militants lobbed a grenade towards the policemen in the Zero Bridge area of Rajbagh. The explosion caused splinter injuries to the ASI and two traffic policemen.

The injured cops were evacuated to SMHS hospital. The doctors said their condition was stable.

After the attack, police and paramilitary personnel conducted searches in some residential areas and offices to track down the militants.

However, no arrests were reported as the militants escaped after the attack.

The area, where the attack took place, always has a high presence of security personnel.

This is the second grenade attack in Srinagar within a week. Earlier, on January 12, militants had lobbed a grenade towards a CRPF patrol party near Palladium Cinema in city centre Lal Chowk without causing any injuries or damage.

