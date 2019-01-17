Home Nation

IT raids at residences, hospitals of renowned doctors in Uttar Pradesh

Published: 17th January 2019 03:45 PM  |   Last Updated: 17th January 2019 03:45 PM   |  A+A-

medicine, medical field, doctors

For representational purposes (File | EPS)

By UNI

LUCKNOW: Sleuths of the Income Tax (IT) department raided 12 places across Uttar Pradesh at residences and private hospitals of renowned doctors on Thursday morning.

Sources said that the raids were conducted simultaneously in Lucknow, Meerut, Moradabad, Kanpur, Noida and Hapur.

During the raids, the IT sleuths have seized several documents about undeclared assets of the medicos.

The raids are being conducted at the residence of Dr Mahesh Chandra Sharma of SPM Hospital & Trauma Centre, Kanpur and SIPS Hospital in Lucknow.

The raids were also conducted at the residence and other places of Dr Ratan Kumar Singh, owner of Charak Hospital in Lucknow, Dr Prem Kumar Khanna , owner of JPMC Hospital & Path Lab, Moradabad, Dr Bhupendra Chaudhury, Neurophysician in Meerut, Dr Rajiv Motiani and Dr Gulab Gupta Neo Hospital, Noida and Dr Ankit Sharma of GS Medical College & Hospital, Pilakhua, Hapur.

Sources said that the raids were conducted on the complaints of unaccounted cash receipts, unaccounted investments and manipulation of accounts.

TAGS
IT raids income tax raids Uttar Pradesh doctor raids

