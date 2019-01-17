IT raids at residences, hospitals of renowned doctors in Uttar Pradesh

By UNI

LUCKNOW: Sleuths of the Income Tax (IT) department raided 12 places across Uttar Pradesh at residences and private hospitals of renowned doctors on Thursday morning.

Sources said that the raids were conducted simultaneously in Lucknow, Meerut, Moradabad, Kanpur, Noida and Hapur.

During the raids, the IT sleuths have seized several documents about undeclared assets of the medicos.

The raids are being conducted at the residence of Dr Mahesh Chandra Sharma of SPM Hospital & Trauma Centre, Kanpur and SIPS Hospital in Lucknow.

The raids were also conducted at the residence and other places of Dr Ratan Kumar Singh, owner of Charak Hospital in Lucknow, Dr Prem Kumar Khanna , owner of JPMC Hospital & Path Lab, Moradabad, Dr Bhupendra Chaudhury, Neurophysician in Meerut, Dr Rajiv Motiani and Dr Gulab Gupta Neo Hospital, Noida and Dr Ankit Sharma of GS Medical College & Hospital, Pilakhua, Hapur.

Sources said that the raids were conducted on the complaints of unaccounted cash receipts, unaccounted investments and manipulation of accounts.