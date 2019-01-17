Home Nation

January 19 rally: Trinamool Congress to organise tea party meet for opposition leaders

In a show of strength ahead of the national polls, Mamata Banerjee has called for a massive rally in Kolkata on January 19, which is likely to see the participation of lakhs of her supporters.

Mamata Banerjee. (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

KOLKATA: The Trinamool Congress leadership has decided to organise a tea party meet for the opposition leaders who will be attending the January 19 rally.

"After the meeting there will be a tea party for opposition leaders. We will have tea and will talk to opposition leaders," TMC supremo and West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee said Thursday.

Leaders of all major opposition parties have been invited to the rally to be held at the Brigade Parade ground in the heart of the city.

Chief Ministers Arvind Kejriwal, H Kumaraswamy, N Chandra Babu Naidu, former prime minister H D Devegowda, former chief ministers Farooq Abdullah and Omar Abdullah and RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav, DMK's M K Stalin, besides dissident BJP MP Shatrughan Sinha are among those billed to attend the mega rally.

Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Singh Yadav, BSP general secretary Satish Chandra Mishra, NCP leader Sharad Pawar, RLD's Chaudhury Ajit Singh, Former Union ministers Yashwant Sinha and Arun Shourie, Patidar leader Hardik Patel, Dalit leader Jignesh Mevani and Babulal Marandi of the Jharkhand Vikas Morcha would also be present on the stage alongside the TMC supremo.

The leader of the Congress in Lok Sabha Mallikarjun Kharge will also take part in the rally on behalf of Congress.

Former Arunachal Pradesh chief minister Gegong Apang, who had recently quit BJP, would also attend the rally.

