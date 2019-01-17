Jharkhand Congress to mobilize people on economy and other agenda, apart from cow protection

Home Nation

Congress sources also claimed that their leaders have visited temples earlier also but was never highlighted in the media.

By Mukesh Ranjan
RANCHI: In Jharkhand, even though Congress Party believes in 'Hindutva' and considers 'gauhatya' a crime as per the law, but it claims that they will try to mobilize people on economic agenda and issues concerning the masses like starvation deaths, lynching of innocent people, increasing tax burden, safety of women, rising crime graph etc.

"People all over the Country have completely defied their agenda of 'Hindutva' otherwise they would not have lost elections in the three Hindi heartland states - Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan and Chhattisgarh. They lost elections there only for making 'Hindutva' an agenda in the elections," said Thakur.

"We are more concerned about the safety of women and children than the cow and will contest this election with the people's agenda like starvation deaths and lynching of innocent people. We are moving forward with the slogan - We all are Hindu and Hindustan belongs to us," said Thakur.

Congress considers temple and the cow as a part religion, not a part of politics, he added. Ex-MP from Ranchi Subodh Kant Sahay also asserted 'Hindutva' have never been elections agenda for Congress Party and this time also they will stick to economic agenda for going into the elections.

"As 'hindutva' has never been an agenda here in Jharkhand, we will stick to the economic agenda for contesting elections, but, as far as 'gaurskasha' is concerned it is very much a part of the Law in this Country and will implement that 'in-toto'. There should not be any doubt that 'gauhatya' is completely banned in our Country," said ex-MP from Ranchi and former Union Minister Subodh Kant Sahay.

Basically, this Country is religious in character and anybody who is born here is of religious in nature, he added.

"For BJP, religion is a strategy, but it is a commitment for us," said Sahay.

BJP leaders, on the other hand, claimed that they have been a Nationalist party which also incorporates 'Hindutva' along with it; hence they will keep on strengthening it as earlier.

"Nationality has always been our agenda which is already being strengthened by the State Government, whether it is setting up of 'gaushala' or other related reforms related to it," said BJP in-charge of Jharkhand for 2019 Polls Mangal Pandey.

When one speaks of Nationality, it also incorporates 'Hindutva' or 'gauraksha' in it, he added. Notably, at least 11 people have been lynched by the unruly crowd in Jharkhand since March 2016 to June 2018.

