Joint BDO's wife breaks minor maid's head in Bengal for not waking her up on time

The accused Shubhra Dutta allegedly beat her minor maid up and threw a sarashi at the minor, hitting her head and leaving her bleeding profusely.

Published: 17th January 2019 12:23 AM  |   Last Updated: 17th January 2019 12:23 AM

By Aishik Chanda
KOLKATA: A few days after Alipurduar District Magistrate Nikhil Nirmal was transferred for thrashing a person, accused of sending lewd messages to his wife, at Falakata police station, the wife of a joint block development officer in the district's Kalchini block has been arrested for allegedly hitting her minor maid's head with a sarashi (forceps-like device) and beating her up for not waking her on time.

It was alleged that Kalchini block joint BDO Angshuman Dutta's wife Shubhra had asked her minor maid to wake her up on time on Wednesday morning at her residence in Dakshin Khagrabari in the neighbouring Cooch Behar district in north Bengal. However, the maid failed to do so.

Irked, the accused allegedly beat her up and threw a sarashi at the minor, hitting her head and leaving her bleeding profusely. As the maid screamed in pain, some locals rushed to the house. Finding the maid injured, they informed the police. A police team soon arrived at the spot and arrested her.

She was admitted to a hospital where the doctors found several other bruises and injury marks on her body. The police said an investigation is underway into the incident.

Earlier, this month, Alipurduar DM Nirmal was first sent on forced leave and then transferred as Managing Director of West Bengal Tribal Development Cooperative Corporation after a video went viral in which he was seen hitting and kicking a person named Binod Kumar Sarkar in Falakata police station, in the presence of the Station House Officer, for allegedly sending lewd messages to his wife Nandini Krishnan.

