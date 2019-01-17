Kamal Nath orders physical verification of MISA beneficiaries, dependents in Madhya Pradesh

Anuraag Singh By

Express News Service

BHOPAL: A fortnight after putting the monthly pension of the Maintenance of Internal Security Act (MISA) detainees in Madhya Pradesh on hold, the Kamal Nath government has now ordered a physical verification of the detainees.

Till the physical verification of the surviving detainees and widows or dependents of the detainees is not completed, the distribution of pension will be on hold.

The state government order, issued by the General Administration Department (GAD), was signed by GAD deputy secretary DK Jain. The order, issued on Tuesday, also mentions enquiring about MISA detainees or their dependents from locals where the detainees or dependents are residing.

While former MP Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan dubbed the order as a “U-turn” while tweeting the copy of the order, another senior BJP leader Tapan Bhowmick, the head of Loktantra Senani Sangathan – the umbrella outfit of MISA detainees – in MP described the new order as vague.

“We don’t oppose physical verification of surviving detainees or dependents/widows of dead detainees, but the order lacks clarity on at least two counts. No time frame has been mentioned for the completion of physical verification. Also, ideally the physical verification should be carried out by the district collector, police superintendent or the jail superintendent of jails where the MISA detainees were lodged during the Emergency,” said Bhowmick.

On December 29, 2018, the state government had ordered divisional commissioners and district collectors to put the monthly pension of MISA detainees (those arrested during the Emergency period 1975 to 1977) on hold. The order said that the Accountant General’s reports in the previous years have revealed that expenditure on MISA detainees’ pension was exceeding the budgetary allocation.