Home Nation

Killing of 16 puppies in Kolkata: Maneka Gandhi tells NRS Medical College to suspend two students

Two nursing students Moutusi Mondal and Soma Burman were arrested by Kolkata Police after carcasses of 16 puppies were found in plastic bags in front of a hostel at the state-run NRS last Sunday.

Published: 17th January 2019 09:58 PM  |   Last Updated: 17th January 2019 09:58 PM   |  A+A-

Maneka Gandhi

Union Minister for Women and Child Development Maneka Gandhi (File photo| PTI)

By PTI

KOLKATA: Union Minister Maneka Gandhi Thursday called up senior officials of the Nil Ratan Sircar Medical College & Hospital here and asked them to immediately suspend the two nursing students who were held for allegedly killing 16 puppies, a hospital official said.

The Union Women and Child Development minister, who telephoned the senior (NRS) official this afternoon, also told that she would "ensure that the license of Hospital's Nursing wing" was cancelled unless the duo were suspended, he said.

"Mrs Gandhi called up and spoke to a senior official of our hospital and talked about the matter," the official confirmed. The Union minister is also an animal rights activist.

On whether the Union minister set up any deadline for the suspension of the two nursing students, the official said, "There was no deadline provided to us for the suspension of the two girls. We are looking into the matter. We cannot anything more into it."

Two nursing students Moutusi Mondal and Soma Burman were arrested by Kolkata Police after carcasses of 16 puppies were found in plastic bags in front of a hostel at the state-run NRS last Sunday.

Preliminary reports had said the puppies were beaten to death.

Meanwhile, an altercation broke out between NRS Hospital authorities and students of Nursing Training during a meeting at the hospital premises which was followed by pushing and shoving, police said.

"The meeting got disrupted after students turned unruly and an altercation broke out. It was followed by pushing and shoving resulting in the disruption of the meeting and our policemen posted there intervened," he said.

"The Nursing Super was shifted to the Hospital quarters while the Super and deputy Super were taken outside in official car by the police personnel present there. The situation is under control at the moment," he said.

Animal lovers were seen shouting slogans and waving placards outside the chief judicial magistrate court at Sealdah in the city, where the two were produced, demanding exemplary punishment for the culprits.

TAGS
Maneka Gandhi Nil Ratan Sircar Medical College & Hospital Puppy Death

