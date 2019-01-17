Lok Sabha polls: Chhattisgarh BJP gives big responsibility to leaders defeated during Assembly polls

Ejaz Kaiser By

RAIPUR: Gearing up for the Lok Sabha elections, the Bhartiya Janta Party (BJP) in Chhattisgarh has divided the 11 constituencies into three clusters and gave the responsibilities to three senior leaders who lost their seats in the recently held Assembly polls.

Working on the new formula the party has earmarked clusters of Bastar, Raipur and Bilaspur and bestowed the responsibilities on Kedar Kashyap, Rajesh Munat and Amar Agrawal respectively. The three were ministers during all the three terms in the Raman Singh government.

Kashyap lost his Narayanpur seat (Bastar zone) while Munat and Agrawal suffered defeat in the constituencies of Raipur (west) and Bilaspur. The party besides giving shape to the programmes it is going to organise and conduct during the next three months has also finalised the names of the party in-charge and conveners for the eleven Lok Sabha seats.

"We have to execute the programmes as decided by our central leadership. So accordingly the responsibilities have been allocated to the party leaders. We are confident to carry out our national programme to the ground level. Each cadre of the party will effectively deliver their roles and the task assigned", the BJP president Dharamlal Kaushik said.

The party has called a review meeting on January 19-20 in every district over the poll debacle it faced in the Assembly polls.

According to the party insiders during the meeting of the core group attended by the state leaders on LS preparations at party's state office 'Ekatma Parisar', some office-bearers expressed resentment over the delay in carrying out the review over the party's loss in the elections and sought a change in the organisation.

The Bhartiya Janta Yuva Morcha (BJYM), the youth wing of the BJP on Thursday launched 'Nation with Namo' campaign from Bastar focussing on 14 points, that aims to take pledge from the volunteers to come together to support PM Narendra Modi and his vision as the party works out for the Lok Sabha polls.

The BJP is also eyeing the first time voters and the youths for 2019 elections.