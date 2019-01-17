Home Nation

Maharashtra government to request SC to withdraw stay on Shivaji Memorial

On Wednesday, the SC sought responses from the Centre and state government on a plea challenging the Bombay High Court order which had refused to restrain authorities.

Published: 17th January 2019

Maharashtra Public Works Minister Chandrakant Patil | PTI File Photo

By Abhijit Mulye
Express News Service

MUMBAI: The Maharashtra government will request the Supreme Court to withdraw the stay on the construction of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Memorial (CSMM) in the Arabian Sea, Vinayak Mete, Chairman of the committee to oversee the construction of memorial said.

While PWD minister Chandrakant Patil said that the Supreme Court will not take contrarian view once the Bombay High Court has ruled that the government has secured all due permissions and approvals for the construction of the memorial.

On Wednesday, the SC sought responses from the Centre and state government on a plea challenging the Bombay High Court order which had refused to restrain authorities from taking steps regarding the project.

While Mete had blamed PWD officials for the stay order on the construction, Patil argued that it was because of the groundwork was done by the PWD officials the petitioners' case could not stand before the High Court.

According to Mete, the Supreme Court stayed the construction as a public hearing wasn’t conducted before starting the construction work. He also said that whenever there are no ‘project affected people’ involved, the work can be initiated without conducting a public hearing.

“The state government shall pit across its views before the SC in about a week’s time and request them to withdraw the stay,” Mete said while pointing out that the SC has only given oral instructions and there are no written directives.

