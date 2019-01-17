Home Nation

Mizoram bans import of pigs to prevent swine flu

The Mizoram government has instructed deputy commissioners of all the eight districts to issue prohibitory orders banning the import from other countries to stop.

By PTI

AIZWAL: Mizoram government has banned the import of pigs and piglets to prevent the outbreak of a disease that has cost the lives of thousands of swine in the state.

The porcine reproductive and respiratory syndrome (PRRS) has cost the lives of over 10,000 swine in Mizoram since 2013 and it is believed that it happened due to the import of pigs and piglets from Myanmar where the disease was known to be prevalent, officials said.

Beichhua said the ban of import of pigs from other countries was the only way to prevent the outbreak of the PRRS in the state.

The PRRS is a disease affecting domestic pigs. The symptoms include reproductive failure, pneumonia and increased susceptibility to secondary bacterial infection, the sources said.

