Home Nation

MLA Hanuman Beniwal disrupts governor address in Rajasthan Assembly

The RLTP chief climbed on to a platform near the assembly secretary's chair and continued making remarks against Governor Kalyan Singh.

Published: 17th January 2019 05:16 PM  |   Last Updated: 17th January 2019 05:16 PM   |  A+A-

Hanuman Beniwal (Photo: Twitter / Hanuman Beniwal)

By PTI

JAIPUR: Unruly scenes were witnessed in the Rajasthan Assembly Thursday, with Rashtriya Loktantrik Party (RLTP) chief Hanuman Beniwal disrupting the governor's address.

Beniwal along with his party MLAs stormed the well of the House and the RLTP chief also climbed on to a platform near the assembly secretary's chair and continued making remarks against Governor Kalyan Singh.

His behaviour invited sharp criticism from the opposition members who demanded action against him.

Beniwal raised the demand for procurement of moong beans when the House assembled at 11 am.

Even as he continued raising the demand, the governor began his address.

Singh congratulated the newly elected MLAs and carried on with the address, but Parliamentary Affairs Minister Shanti Dhariwal requested him to table the speech.

The governor continued addressing the House for some more time, but he tabled the speech after reading a few lines.

After the house reassembled, Speaker C P Joshi condemned the behaviour of the MLAs and warned them of stern action.

He said that the matter raised by the MLAs may have significance but there are proper rules for raising the issues and the members of the House must follow them.

Objecting to the behaviour of Beniwal, Leader of Opposition Gulab Chand Kataria said the sanctity of the House was hurt and demanded action against him.

Kataria also said that if needed, the Opposition will not let the House run for even five years if strict action was not taken against such behaviour.

This led to a heated argument between Kataria and Beniwal.

The RLTP chief along with BSP MLA Rajendra Gudha and a few others again stormed the well of the House.

On the other hand, a few BJP MLAs also rushed to the well of the House, shouting slogans.

After a brief protest, they returned to their seats after repeated requests by the Speaker.

BJP legislator Rajendra Rathore claimed that Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot was smiling during the protests in the assembly.

Reacting to which, Gehlot said he strongly condemns the behaviour of Beniwal.

The Speaker then intervened in the matter and asked to start a fresh.

"Let us forget the past and start afresh," he said, while taking up the listed business.

Cooperative Minister Udai Lal Anjana tabled the Rajasthan cooperative society (amendment) ordinance 2018.

The Speaker then made obituary remarks and the House paid tribute to former Rajasthan governor Madan Lal Khurana, former Andhra Pradesh governor ND Tiwari, former MPs Kunji lal Meena and Ram kumar Meena, former MLAs Jagannath Verma, Ramakant Sharma, Ghasilal Chaupra, Ranjit Singh Rathore and Mukut Bihari Lal Goyal.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Hanuman Beniwal Rajasthan assembly Rajasthan assembly Governor address Governor Kalyan Singh Rajasthan politics

Comments(1)

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

  • AP
    This is the sort of things to appear in Delhi's parliament as well, if you vote for Congress, SP, BSP and the rest of that gang called 'mahagathbandhan'.
    20 hours ago reply
Videos
Congress factions hurl chairs at each other as new Himachal Congress chief takes office
RTI applicants receive condoms instead of response for their queries in Rajasthan 
Gallery
Students of University of Hyderabad organised a commemorative meeting to mark the third death anniversary of Rohith Vemula, a PhD research scholar who ended his life on January 16, 2016, triggering a nationwide uproar. (Photo | S Senbagapandiyan/EPS)
My birth is my fatal accident: UoH remembers PhD scholar Rohith Vemula
Marking the end of the Pongal festivities, Chennaites spent time with loved ones at public spots across the city on Thursday. Families flocked to the Vandaloor Zoo, as seen in this photo. (Photo| Ashwin Prasath/ EPS)
IN PHOTOS: Chennai folks have fun on Kaanum Pongal with family, friends
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp