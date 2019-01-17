Home Nation

BJP leaders trying to destabilize Madhya Pradesh government: Congress

Leaders of Congress as well as its allies have been alleging that BJP leaders in the state are luring MLAs from the Congress and its supporting parties with offers to pull down the government.

Published: 17th January 2019 05:21 AM  |   Last Updated: 17th January 2019 05:21 AM   |  A+A-

Madhya Pradesh CM Kamal Nath (File Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

BHOPAL: Amid a political crisis in Congress-JD(S)-ruled Karnataka, murmurs of a similar crisis are being heard in Madhya Pradesh, where the Kamal Nath-led Congress government completes a month in office with the support of four independents, two BSP MLAs, and one SP MLA on Thursday.

Senior BJP leaders, including ex-CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan, Leader of Opposition Gopal Bhargava, the party’s national general secretary, Kailash Vijayvargiya, and ex-minister Vishwas Sarang have been often making statements about the “lame” Kamal Nath government functioning with crutches and not being likely to survive long.

Vijayvargiya, a former MP minister and ex-MLA from Mhow (Indore) recently claimed that the new government in MP is running at the “mercy” of his party and a mere “sneeze” of the BJP’s central leadership could bring it back to power in the state.

Eight-time MLA Gopal Bhargava, who was recently elected the LoP in MP Assembly also dropped enough hints in this regard recently, saying, “The government won’t last long, it won’t be surprising if by the time the bungalows of the new ministers are painted, they might be out of it.”

Leaders of Congress as well as its allies have been alleging that BJP leaders in the state are luring MLAs from the Congress and its supporting parties with offers to pull down the government. BSP MLA Rambai Thakur recently said that “senior BJP leaders from Bhopal and Bundelkhand are in contact with her husband and making big money offers to convince me to pull down the government.” 

TAGS
Madhya Pradesh government MP government MPCC Kamal Nath Gopal Bhargava

