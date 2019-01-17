NIA hands over case documents to jailed separatist and Dukhtaran-e-Millat head Aasiya Andrabi

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The NIA Thursday handed over copies of electronic and documentary evidence to pro-Pakistani separatist and Dukhtaran-e-Millat head Aasiya Andrabi in a case against her for allegedly waging war against the country.

The National Investigating Agency (NIA) supplied the documents, filed along with the charge sheet, to Andrabi and her two associates -- Sofi Fehmeeda and Naheeda Nasreen -- on the court's directions.

The agency also informed special judge Rakesh Syal that a report from Central Forensic Science Laboratory (CFSL), Chandigarh was awaited and would be handed over to her later.

The accused were produced before the court.

The three are currently lodged in Tihar Jail under judicial custody.

The court has now put up the matter for further hearing on March 5 for scrutiny of documents.

The three were arrested by the Jammu and Kashmir Police in April and the case was later transferred to the NIA in July.

According to the NIA, Andrabi, Fehmeeda and Nasreen were using various social media platforms such as Twitter, Facebook and YouTube and TV channels, including some in Pakistan, to spread "insurrectionary imputations and hateful messages and speeches against India".

It had said the Dukhtaran-E-Millat, a banned terrorist organisation, through Andrabi and others openly advocates secession of Jammu and Kashmir from the Union of India and its merger with Pakistan through violent means.

The agency had said the organisation was engaged in anti-India activities and had been inciting the general populace of Kashmir for an armed rebellion against the Government of India with aid and assistance of terrorist organisations based in Pakistan.

According to the NIA, the investigation has established that Andrabi, as the chief of Dukhtaran-E-Millat, used social media and other platforms to abet waging of war against the Government of India.

"She is spreading seditious and insurrectionary imputations against the Government of India. She is promoting ill-will and enmity between different communities in India on religious grounds."

"Investigation has also established that she has close contacts with designated global terrorist Hafeez Mohammad Saeed who is the head of Jamaat-ud-Dawah and Lashkar-e-Taiba, internationally designated terrorist organizations that are based in Pakistan," it had alleged.

The NIA had levelled similar charges against Fehmeeda, personal secretary to Andrabi, and Dukhtaran-E-Millat's general secretary Nasreen.

They have collected funds to carry out terrorist activities of Dukhtaran-E-Millat and have used public platforms to incite Kashmiri youths to rise in armed rebellion against the government with the objective of securing cessation of Kashmir from India and its merger with Pakistan, it had alleged.