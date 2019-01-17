Home Nation

No CCTV; liquor and dance can go together: SC relaxes Maharashtra dance bar norms

In its ruling, the apex court has set aside condition to mandatorily install CCTVs in Maharashtra dance bars, citing a violation of privacy.

Published: 17th January 2019 12:50 PM  |   Last Updated: 17th January 2019 12:54 PM   |  A+A-

Dance bars

Image used for representational purpose. (Photo | EPS)

By Online Desk

NEW DELHI: The Supreme Court on Thursday modified some provisions of 2016 Maharashtra law imposing restrictions on licensing and functioning of dance bars in the state.

In its ruling, the apex court has set aside condition to mandatorily install CCTVs in Maharashtra dance bars, citing a violation of privacy.

Further, it has also allowed payment of tips to performers. However, it has said no to the showering of currency notes. 

The apex court also quashed the rule mandating that bars should be within the distance of
1 km from religious places and educational institutions. 

It also upheld the condition fixing the timing of dance bars in the state from 6 pm to 11.30 pm.

On March 28, 2018, the apex court had directed the state government to apprise it about the status of applications by hoteliers for licences to open dance bars in the state and sought its reply on plea by bar girls challenging some of the provisions of a new law regulating the functioning of these niteries.

The top court said it will hear the matter in detail and listed it for final hearing.

The apex court had earlier asked the state government to file an affidavit on the plea of bar girls and the status of applications for opening of new dance bars.

On January 11, last year, the apex court had directed the Maharashtra government to expeditiously decide the pending applications for licences to open dance bars under the old rules and the directions issued by the court from time to time.

The court had asked the authorities to keep in mind an order of November 24, 2016, in which it had asked the applicants, who have not been granted licence, to submit their applications to the authority to get the licence, and said the licences should be given to them on grounds of parity with those who have already been given.

The Maharashtra government, in an affidavit filed before the court, had earlier defended the operation of a new law meant to regulate licensing and functioning of dance bars in the state.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Maharasthra dance bars Mumbai Dance Bars dance bars norms Supreme Court

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Q&A with Prabhu Chawla 14: Mad, mad world of resort politics
Rohith Vemula death anniversary: University of Hyderabad students stage protest
Gallery
The much-awaited 50-day Kumbh Mela commenced on 15 January to a roaring start as auspicious Makarsankranti dawned upon the sangam, the confluence of holy Ganga, Yamuna and mythological Saraswati, and 1.25 crore devotees, including sadhus, seers, religious leaders and common public took a holy dip amid chants of 'Har Har Gange' during the first 'shahi snan' in Prayagraj (formerly Allahabad). A holy dip at Sangam is believed to lead the devotees towards the atonement of their sins and it frees a person from the cycle of death and birth. The Ardh Kumbh, which has been renamed as Kumbh this time, falls every six years. (Photo | Pushkar V / EPS)
Kumbh 2019 in pictures: The faithful take dip at holy sangam on Makar Sankranti
Over 1,000 owners would let loose their bulls from different parts of the State, particularly Madurai, Tiruchy, Sivaganga, Pudukkottai, Theni, Dindigul and Ramanathapuram, would participate at the Jallikattu events at the three venues. (Photo | K K Sundar
Jallikattu 2019: Bull-taming events flourish during Pongal celebrations
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp