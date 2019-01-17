No CCTV; liquor and dance can go together: SC relaxes Maharashtra dance bar norms

By Online Desk

NEW DELHI: The Supreme Court on Thursday modified some provisions of 2016 Maharashtra law imposing restrictions on licensing and functioning of dance bars in the state.

In its ruling, the apex court has set aside condition to mandatorily install CCTVs in Maharashtra dance bars, citing a violation of privacy.

Further, it has also allowed payment of tips to performers. However, it has said no to the showering of currency notes.

The apex court also quashed the rule mandating that bars should be within the distance of

1 km from religious places and educational institutions.

It also upheld the condition fixing the timing of dance bars in the state from 6 pm to 11.30 pm.

On March 28, 2018, the apex court had directed the state government to apprise it about the status of applications by hoteliers for licences to open dance bars in the state and sought its reply on plea by bar girls challenging some of the provisions of a new law regulating the functioning of these niteries.

The top court said it will hear the matter in detail and listed it for final hearing.

The apex court had earlier asked the state government to file an affidavit on the plea of bar girls and the status of applications for opening of new dance bars.

On January 11, last year, the apex court had directed the Maharashtra government to expeditiously decide the pending applications for licences to open dance bars under the old rules and the directions issued by the court from time to time.

The court had asked the authorities to keep in mind an order of November 24, 2016, in which it had asked the applicants, who have not been granted licence, to submit their applications to the authority to get the licence, and said the licences should be given to them on grounds of parity with those who have already been given.

The Maharashtra government, in an affidavit filed before the court, had earlier defended the operation of a new law meant to regulate licensing and functioning of dance bars in the state.