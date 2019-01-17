Home Nation

Omar Abdullah takes on Army's Northern command chief over '2018 was remarkable year' remark

Northern Command chief Lt Gen Ranbir Singh told reporters in Jammu on sidelines of a function that 2018 was a "good" and "remarkable" year.

Published: 17th January 2019 11:47 PM  |   Last Updated: 17th January 2019 11:47 PM   |  A+A-

Omar Abdullah

Former Jammu and Kashmir CM Omar Abdullah (File | PTI)

By Fayaz Wani
Express News Service

SRINAGAR: The former Chief Minister and National Conference vice president Omar Abdullah on Thursday took on Army's Northern Command chief Lt Gen Ranbir Singh over his statement that 2018 was a great and remarkable year in view of the killing of over 250 militants.

Omar differed with him saying a great year would be the year when there would be no killings.

Northern Command chief Lt Gen Ranbir Singh told reporters in Jammu on sidelines of a function that 2018 was a "good" and "remarkable" year.

"Over 250 militants were killed and 54 arrested and four others surrendered before security forces in Kashmir last year," he said.

The northern command chief said army along with other forces killed over 250 militants in 2018, which is highest in over a decade."It was a good year and speaks about the strength of the security forces. Our operations have been very successful and we inflicted heavy casualties on militants," he said.

At least 91 security men including 45 policemen and about 110 civilians also died in the militant violence last year, which was highest in over a decade.

The former chief minister and National Conference vice president Omar Abdullah, however, differed with Northern Command chief's statement."I beg to differ, a great year would be one in which no young man would join militancy, no terrorists would be killed and no security personnel would lose their lives in encounters," Omar tweeted. He further said the compulsion of killing militants/terrorists should not be treated as a cause for celebration.

Omar's National Conference does not support "Operation All Out" launched by security forces against militants in Kashmir in 2017 after surging in militant violence.

"How can we support something, where there is suppression? It is not the question of 'All out'. We don't want our people to suffer. We don't want them to be beaten in their homes. It was never part of NC policy," NC president and MP Farooq Abdullah said recently.

He had said their party is not going to support any violence or violation of human rights. "Everyone is free and we live in free country. We as a government will have to see that freedom of expression is not curbed".

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Leopard attacks forest officer, 3 locals in UP’s Bahraich
Air purifiers health category item, should be taxed at 5 per cent GST, suggests expert
Gallery
As director Shankar launches the Kamal Haasan starrer 'Indian 2' on Friday, Here are some quick facts to remember from the first part. IN PIC: A photo of the cast and crew of 'Indian 2' on the launch day. (Photo | Twitter)
Remembering Kamal Haasan and Shankar's 'Indian'
NT Rama Rao, Former CM of Andhara Pradesh with then Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M G Ramachandaran. (File | EPS)
NTR death anniversary: Check out some rare photos of former CM of undivided Andhra Pradesh
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp