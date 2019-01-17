PM Modi to interact with BJP's booth-level workers in Goa on January 20

By PTI

PANAJI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will interact with BJP's booth-level workers from South Goa parliamentary constituency through tele-conferencing on January 20.

Around 4,000 booth-level workers would attend the interaction to be held at a school ground in Margao town of South Goa, located around 35 km from Panaji, BJP Lok Sabha member Narendra Sawaikar told reporters on Wednesday.

Sawaikar, who represents South Goa constituency in the Lok Sabha, expressed confidence that the BJP will retain both the parliamentary constituencies (the other being North Goa) from the state in the forthcoming general elections.

"Goa has witnessed a big development push as the BJP has been at the helm at the Centre and in the state," he said.

Various infrastructure works, including the construction of bridges, are among the highlights of the Union government's performance, he added.