President summons Rajya Sabha to meet from January 31 to February 13
This session, before May general elections, is crucial as the government prepares for vote-on-account in the possible absence of Union Finance Minister Arun Jaitley who is abroad for treatment.
NEW DELHI: President Ram Nath Kovind has summoned the Rajya Sabha to meet on January 31.
"Subject to exigencies of business, the Session is scheduled to conclude on February 13,'' a press communique said.
Also, it might want to give the last push to the 'Triple Talaq' and other important Bills that are pending.