President summons Rajya Sabha to meet from January 31 to February 13

By UNI

NEW DELHI: President Ram Nath Kovind has summoned the Rajya Sabha to meet on January 31.

"Subject to exigencies of business, the Session is scheduled to conclude on February 13,'' a press communique said.

This session, before May general elections, is crucial as the government prepares for vote-on-account in the possible absence of Union Finance Minister Arun Jaitley who is abroad for treatment.

Also, it might want to give the last push to the 'Triple Talaq' and other important Bills that are pending.