Home Nation

Probe against ISIS-inspired group: NIA raids in Punjab and Western UP; Ludhiana-based maulvi detained

The module was allegedly planning attacks and serial blasts, targeting politicians and government buildings in Delhi and other parts of the country.

Published: 17th January 2019 10:52 AM  |   Last Updated: 17th January 2019 04:11 PM   |  A+A-

National Investigation Agency. (Photo | PTI)

By Harpreet Singh Bajwa
Express News Service

CHANDIGARH: In order to bust an ISIS-inspired module, the National Investigation Agency (NIA) carried out raids in Punjab and Western Uttar Pradesh on Thursday and also detained a ‘maulvi’ of a mosque from near Ludhiana.

Sources said that the NIA teams carried out searches at two places in Punjab and at six places in Western Uttar Pradesh --- Ludhiana and Amritsar in Punjab and Athsaini and Badarkha villages of Garhmukteshwar in Hapur, Kaloli village in Bulandshahr, Battkheri village of Amroha and Jasora and Ajnera villages of Meerut --- in connection with the investigation regarding a case of a terror module inspired by the Islamic State group.

READ | ISIS-inspired module amassed rocket launcher, 25 kg explosives, 12 pistols, 120 alarm clocks, 100 mobile phone to carry out terror attacks

The agency raided at least six locations in four districts of western Uttar Pradesh and detained four men for interrogation. The raids were also conducted in the house of Zubair in Batt Kheri village of Amroha but he gave the agency a slip before the officials could start the search.

The NIA team arrested a ‘maulvi’ at a mosque from Meharbaan village on the Ludhiana-Chandigarh road. He has been identified as Mohammad Ovesh Pasha. The raid on the mosque was carried out in the
wee hours of Thursday by a team of NIA along with Punjab Police. The man is suspected to be part of the ISIS module, busted in Uttar Pradesh.  He had come to Ludhiana seven months ago and had earlier studied at a madrasa in UP, where he got in touch with ISIS operatives. Some literature was seized from him but no weapon was recovered from Pasha. He was taken by the NIA team to Delhi.

READ | Western Uttar Pradesh a safe haven for terror suspects

Raids were also conducted in Amritsar.

The alleged accused has been booked in Uttar Pradesh under Sections 17/18/20/39 of UAP Act, Sections 120-A, 121-B and 122 of the IPC and Sections 4/5 of the Explosives Act.

As per mosque president Jamil Ahmed, Pasha has been teaching in the madrasa in which seventy-five children study. "If Pasha has any connection with ISIS, then strict action should be taken against
him,’’ said Ahmed.

ALSO READ | After Amroha searches, NIA teams raid scrap yard for terror links

The group was allegedly planning attacks and serial blasts, targeting politicians and government buildings in Delhi and other parts of the country. The NIA has arrested twelve people in this connection since December 26 last year.  The searches were being conducted based on inputs from interrogation of the people arrested for allegedly being part of ''Harkat-ul-Harb-e-Islam'' (which loosely translates into war for the cause of Islam) module of global terror group ISIS.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
ISIS module NIA Islamic State IS inspired module NIA raids

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Q&A with Prabhu Chawla 14: Mad, mad world of resort politics
Rohith Vemula death anniversary: University of Hyderabad students stage protest
Gallery
The much-awaited 50-day Kumbh Mela commenced on 15 January to a roaring start as auspicious Makarsankranti dawned upon the sangam, the confluence of holy Ganga, Yamuna and mythological Saraswati, and 1.25 crore devotees, including sadhus, seers, religious leaders and common public took a holy dip amid chants of 'Har Har Gange' during the first 'shahi snan' in Prayagraj (formerly Allahabad). A holy dip at Sangam is believed to lead the devotees towards the atonement of their sins and it frees a person from the cycle of death and birth. The Ardh Kumbh, which has been renamed as Kumbh this time, falls every six years. (Photo | Pushkar V / EPS)
Kumbh 2019 in pictures: The faithful take dip at holy sangam on Makar Sankranti
Over 1,000 owners would let loose their bulls from different parts of the State, particularly Madurai, Tiruchy, Sivaganga, Pudukkottai, Theni, Dindigul and Ramanathapuram, would participate at the Jallikattu events at the three venues. (Photo | K K Sundar
Jallikattu 2019: Bull-taming events flourish during Pongal celebrations
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp