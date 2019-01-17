Home Nation

Sheena Bora murder case: Doctor says Indrani Mukerjea's son Mikhail was not tortured during psychosis treatment

Mikhail had earlier told the court, which is conducting trial in the Sheena Bora murder, that he was tortured during the treatment at the behest of his mother Indrani, the main accused.

Published: 17th January 2019 10:32 PM  |   Last Updated: 17th January 2019 10:32 PM   |  A+A-

Sheena Bora's brother Mikhail Bora. (File | PTI)

By PTI

MUMBAI: A doctor who had treated Indrani Mukerjea's son Mikhail Bora for psychosis told the special CBI court here Thursday that he was not confined or put under physical restraint, as alleged, during the treatment.

He had alleged that he was put in confinement, given electric shocks and tortured during the treatment for psychosis because his mother wanted to prove that he was "insane".

He also said that he did not take drugs.

Dr Yusuf Machiswala, who treated Mikhail at Masina Hospital here, said Mikhail was referred to him for "substance-induced psychosis" in 2006.

"To the best of my knowledge, he was abusing tobacco and cannabis," the doctor told Judge J C Jagdale, adding that he was transferred to another hospital after two months.

"Indrani (again) called sometime in the month of April 2012 and said that Mikhail was behaving aggressively and she also mentioned the name of Sheena," the doctor said, adding that he suggested an anti-psychotic medicine and asked to bring Mikhail to hospital.

To a defence lawyer's question whether Mikhail was admitted to hospital against his wish (in 2006), Machiswala said, "At that time he was a minor, so there was no question of his wish or consent."

"I didn't ask Mikhail Bora about his wish. He was cooperating with treatment. I don't remember whether Mikhail told me he doesn't want to be in hospital," the doctor added.

"As far as I remember, he was not physically restrained," he said to another question.

Sheena (24), Indrani's daughter and Mikhail's sister, was allegedly killed by Indrani with the help of others in April 2012 over a financial dispute.

Mikhail had alleged earlier that Indrani wanted to kill him too.

