Three labourers choke to death in sewage treatment plant in Thane

By PTI

THANE: Three labourers died after inhaling toxic gas while cleaning a sewage treatment plant of a local civic body in Thane district of Maharashtra, a police official said Thursday.

The deceased were daily wage labourers and had no formal training in sewage cleaning, he said.

The incident took place on Wednesday when the labourers were cleaning a chocked valve in a chamber of the non-operational sewage treatment plant located in Mira Road area, an official at Thane rural police's control room said.

One of the labourers climbed down into the sewage treatment plant to clean it, but felt suffocated and collapsed, he said.

Two more labourers later went inside to check their colleague but they also inhaled toxic gas and died, he said.

Another 17-year-old labourer, who also inhaled the toxic fumes, was admitted to a hospital where he was undergoing treatment, the official said.

The labourers were hired by a civic contractor from near the Mira Road railway station for the cleaning work but they were not given any protective gear like masks, he said.

They were also not trained in such cleaning operations, he said. The deceased were identified as Muzaffar Moulik (24), Rafique Mandal (50) and Mofjum (18).

The bodies were sent to a local hospital for post mortem, the official said, adding that a probe was underway.