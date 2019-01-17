Home Nation

Union Minister terms Madhya Pradesh government's farm loan waiver as charity

By Anuraag Singh
Express News Service

BHOPAL: A day after Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Kamal Nath launched the Rs 50,000 farm loan waiver scheme in the state, union minister of state for agriculture and farmers' welfare Krishna Raj said whenever Congress comes to power, it doles out khairat (charity).

The union minister when queried about whether the Narendra Modi government too was planning to announce national farm loan waiver ahead of Lok Sabha polls on the lines of Congress governments in MP, Rajasthan and Chhattisgarh, told journalists in Bhopal on Wednesday, "Congress ki sarkar jab bhi aayi hai, usne khairat batne ka kaam kiya hai, swavlambi banane ka kaam nahi kiya (whenever Congress has come to power it has only doled out charity and never done anything to make people self-sufficient)."

While maintaining that the Congress governments in the country in the past had done nothing for the weaker and deprived sections, except treating them as a vote bank for political capital, the minister, however, couldn't list five schemes initiated by Narendra Modi government for the uplift of poor and socially deprived sections.

Raj, the BJP MP from Shahjahanpur Lok Sabha seat of UP, also couldn't render details about the income of farmers in the country, when questioned by journalists about figures of average or per capita income of farmers in the country and states, particularly her home state UP. She, however, reiterated the Modi government's resolve to double farmers' income by 2022.

Reacting to the union minister's statements on the farm loan waiver scheme initiated by Congress governments in MP and two other states, the MP Congress media in-charge expressed shock.

"It's shocking that the union minister of state for agriculture and farmers welfare is making such statements on farm loan waiver. Such statements expose the real face of BJP, whose previous government in MP believed in killing farmers with bullets when they demanded their rights."

On Tuesday, the MP CM Kamal Nath had launched the Rs 50,000 crore farm loan waiver scheme for farmers, which will benefit around 55 lakh small and marginal farmers.

  • Suresh D
    It is a bribe to get votes. It is not charity. It must be made illegal! Please place a ban on this loan waiver!!
    20 hours ago reply
