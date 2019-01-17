Uttar Pradesh police remove woman's body from pyre to probe cause of death; husband booked

By PTI

MUZAFFARNAGAR: Police have pulled out the body of a 50-year-old woman from the funeral pyre at a village here and booked the husband and four others suspecting a foul play behind her death.

The incident took place at Godhna village in the district Wednesday evening, police said.

Police reached the spot on the basis of information received from a villager and pulled out the body from the funeral pyre that had already been lit, allegedly by the woman's in-laws, Station House Officer Amardeep Lal said.

The woman's brother lodged a complaint, alleging that her in-laws had killed her and were secretly trying to cremate the body in order to destroy evidence, he said.

The body was sent for post-mortem and five people, including the woman's husband, identified as Vijaypal, were booked, the SHO said, adding that all the accused have gone absconding.

The complainant alleged that the in-laws used to harass the woman and she was killed over domestic dispute. A case has been registered and efforts are on to nab the accused, the SHO said.