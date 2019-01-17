Why Rs 1 crore fine not be slapped over non-compliance of NGT order: CPCB to Reliance Industries

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The Central Pollution Control Board has asked Reliance industries why a fine of Rs 1 crore should not be slapped on it and prosecution not initiated over non-compliance of National Green Tribunal order on installation of anti-pollution "vapour recovery" systems (VRS) at fuel stations.

The CPCB had earlier slapped a fine of Rs 1 crore each on three public sector oil companies for their failure to install VRS systems at fuel stations.

The CPCB said that the National Green Tribunal had on September 28 directed oil companies to ensure installation of VRS in petrol pumps selling more than 300 kilolitres per month (KL/M) but the Reliance industries informed that there is no such retail outlet.

It also said that there are two retail outlets selling less than 300 KL/M and VRS will be installed by December 31, 2018.

In a letter dated January 8, the CPCB said Reliance industries informed it that installation of VRS stage II at retail outlets selling less than 300 KL/month has been completed but no compliance status was submitted with respect to installation of VRS IB at these stations.

Vapour recovery system 1B is used to control the vapour released during the offloading of fuel at distribution centres.

Vapour recovery system Stage 2 is used to control the vapour while the fuel is transferred from holding tanks to vehicles.

"The above status indicates non-compliance of NGT order and therefore, in view of above, a notice is hereby served to show cause as to why environment compensation of Rs one crore shall not be levied and prosecution not initiated against Reliance industries for non-compliance of NGT order," CPCB chairperson S P S Parihar said in the notice.

Vapour recovery device is an instrument to capture displaced vapours that emerge from inside a vehicle's fuel tank while filling petrol or diesel in it.

In December, the CPCB had imposed fine on public sector oil firms Bharat Petroleum Corporation Limited, Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Limited and Indian Oil Corporation Limited.