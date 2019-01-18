Home Nation

Astronauts on Gaganyaan mission likely to be pilots, hints ISRO

ISRO Chairman K Sivan said the Indian Air Force and other agencies will play a major role during the selection of astronauts for the human space mission project.

NEW DELHI: The astronauts on the human space mission 'Gaganyaan' will mostly be pilots, hinted Indian Space Research Organisation scientists Friday.

"We are looking for people with sufficient flying experience," said an ISRO scientist requesting anonymity.

Another scientist said the Defence Research and Development Organisation too will play a major role in this endeavour.

Addressing a press conference here, Sivan said the first unmanned mission for 'Gaganyaan' has been planned for December 2020, the second unmanned mission for July 2021 and the final manned mission by December 2021.

He said the selection process will also start this year.

The ISRO has already established a Human Space Flight Centre for Gaganyaan project.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi had announced the project envisaging sending three humans to space by 2022.

In response to a question on space law, Sivan said a policy on this is expected soon.

