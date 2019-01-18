Home Nation

Bills no worry for Jammu and Kashmir politicians, govt to pay their power arrears 

Over a dozen politicians in Jammu and Kashmir, including former ministers and MLAs, owe power dues to the tune of lakhs to the Power Development Department (PDD).

Published: 18th January 2019 05:28 AM  |   Last Updated: 18th January 2019 05:28 AM   |  A+A-

By Fayaz Wani
Express News Service

SRINAGAR: Over a dozen politicians in Jammu and Kashmir, including former ministers and MLAs, owe power dues to the tune of lakhs to the Power Development Department (PDD).
The former ministers and legislators were provided official accommodations with 24-hour power supply after the PDP-BJP coalition government came to power on March 1, 2015. Though the state is now under President’s rule, the bills of these politicians have not yet been cleared.

According to PDD, former deputy chief minister and senior BJP leader Kavinder Gupta owes over  `14 lakh as electricity charges to the department. Gupta was initially Speaker of the J&K Assembly. Later, he was appointed deputy CM and remained in the post till the government collapsed on June 19 last year following pullout by the BJP.

“Former BJP minister Sukhnandan Choudhary owes over `19 lakh to the PDD. PDP leader and former minister Aasiya Naqash owes more than `13 lakh as electricity bill arrears,” reveals the official data.
Shia leader and ex-minister Imran Reza Ansari owes over `10 lakh to the PDD. Senior PDP leader Sartaj Madni, who is also the maternal uncle of former CM Mehbooba Mufti, owes `3,78,470. Former Congress MLC Abdul Gani Vakil, who has floated own party, has an outstanding of `4,26,955 while National Conference leader Nazir Ahmad Gurezi owes `50,620 to the PDD.

The department recently published a list of defaulters in local newspapers and served notices to them. The defaulters were asked to either clear the dues within two weeks or their electricity connections would be disconnected without further notice.

Kavinder Gupta, however, said the power bill was of his official residence and had to be cleared by the government. “They are fools. They should have known that it was not my personal residence. As a minister or Speaker of the Assembly, the government has to pay the bills,” he said.
Gupta said the matter had to settled between two departments. “It is between the PDD and the Estates department, which provides accommodations to MLAs and ministers.”

Asked how the bills of politicians had been pending for the last few years, PDD chief engineer PDD Qazi Hashmat said, “We send the bills every month and we get hyper active in January to March every year to get the outstanding bills cleared. They (politicians) can’t contest elections unless they get NOCs from us. They are bound to pay it,” he added.

 

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Leopard attacks forest officer, 3 locals in UP’s Bahraich
Air purifiers health category item, should be taxed at 5 per cent GST, suggests expert
Gallery
As director Shankar launches the Kamal Haasan starrer 'Indian 2' on Friday, Here are some quick facts to remember from the first part. IN PIC: A photo of the cast and crew of 'Indian 2' on the launch day. (Photo | Twitter)
Remembering Kamal Haasan and Shankar's 'Indian'
NT Rama Rao, Former CM of Andhara Pradesh with then Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M G Ramachandaran. (File | EPS)
NTR death anniversary: Check out some rare photos of former CM of undivided Andhra Pradesh
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp