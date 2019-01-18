BJP leader Manish Bairagi named in Mandsaur Municipal Chairman's murder

By IANS

MANDSAUR: Police here on Friday named Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Manish Bairagi to be behind the murder of Mandsaur Municipal Corporation Chairman and BJP leader Prahlad Bandhwar.

Bandhwar was shot at late on Thursday at BPL Square in Madhya Pradesh's Mandsaur district. He was taken to a hospital where he died.

Police chief Rakesh Mohan Shukl told reporters that the accused has been identified as Bairagi, who is already under the scanner for murder attempt, kidnapping, and half a dozen other crimes.

According to sources, Bairagi and Bandhwar were having a land dispute, and this may be the reason why he was murdered.